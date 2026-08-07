What is the share price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹524.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals? The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals? The market cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹301.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals are ₹525.00 and ₹523.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹629.20 and 52-week low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹306.65 as on .

How has the Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, -11.78% for the past month, 2.62% over 3 months, 34.95% over 1 year, 111.87% across 3 years, and 70.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals are 53.92 and 15.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global