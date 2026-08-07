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Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

GAYATRI RUBBERS AND CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹524.95 Closed
2.57₹ 13.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹523.90₹525.00
₹524.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹306.65₹629.20
₹524.95
Open Price
₹525.00
Prev. Close
₹511.80
Volume
1,750

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals		-7.26-11.782.6228.6634.95111.8770.20
Apcotex Industries		0.5621.0520.2364.3253.347.0912.43
Pix Transmissions		2.65-1.6213.4916.0112.914.7511.24
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.5718.7534.6549.1526.972.761.65
GRP		-4.519.595.6512.80-6.8330.8552.19
Harrisons Malayalam		3.2411.20-0.0239.716.8816.220.05
Rubfila International		3.19-1.86-1.421.31-3.69-8.43-5.15
Modi Rubber		4.34-3.53-11.51-0.5810.6021.6713.04
Elgi Rubber Company		5.587.8414.0644.8429.674.369.77
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.027.85-16.92-23.20-29.50-3.0715.19
Vikas Ecotech		1.83-8.26-21.28-27.92-48.85-28.99-8.02
Viaz Tyres		-5.000-1.78-5.81-13.946.03-2.23
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products		-7.03-0.4714.2534.29-8.4418.1525.06
Pentagon Rubber		-6.02-7.65-25.28-22.60-15.50-25.48-16.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals has gained 34.95% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5573.47558.43
10592.03571.14
20593.48575.49
50561.96548.39
100477.76504.72
200431.89461.5

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HR2022PLC102495 and registration number is 102495. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shilp Chotai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Rajendra Chotai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga
    Director
  • Mrs. Jaspreet Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Fahad Abdulaziz Patel
    Director

FAQs on Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹524.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals?

The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals?

The market cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹301.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals are ₹525.00 and ₹523.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹629.20 and 52-week low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹306.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, -11.78% for the past month, 2.62% over 3 months, 34.95% over 1 year, 111.87% across 3 years, and 70.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals are 53.92 and 15.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals News

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