Here's the live share price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals
|-7.26
|-11.78
|2.62
|28.66
|34.95
|111.87
|70.20
|Apcotex Industries
|0.56
|21.05
|20.23
|64.32
|53.34
|7.09
|12.43
|Pix Transmissions
|2.65
|-1.62
|13.49
|16.01
|12.91
|4.75
|11.24
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.57
|18.75
|34.65
|49.15
|26.97
|2.76
|1.65
|GRP
|-4.51
|9.59
|5.65
|12.80
|-6.83
|30.85
|52.19
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.24
|11.20
|-0.02
|39.71
|6.88
|16.22
|0.05
|Rubfila International
|3.19
|-1.86
|-1.42
|1.31
|-3.69
|-8.43
|-5.15
|Modi Rubber
|4.34
|-3.53
|-11.51
|-0.58
|10.60
|21.67
|13.04
|Elgi Rubber Company
|5.58
|7.84
|14.06
|44.84
|29.67
|4.36
|9.77
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.02
|7.85
|-16.92
|-23.20
|-29.50
|-3.07
|15.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|1.83
|-8.26
|-21.28
|-27.92
|-48.85
|-28.99
|-8.02
|Viaz Tyres
|-5.00
|0
|-1.78
|-5.81
|-13.94
|6.03
|-2.23
|Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products
|-7.03
|-0.47
|14.25
|34.29
|-8.44
|18.15
|25.06
|Pentagon Rubber
|-6.02
|-7.65
|-25.28
|-22.60
|-15.50
|-25.48
|-16.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals has gained 34.95% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|573.47
|558.43
|10
|592.03
|571.14
|20
|593.48
|575.49
|50
|561.96
|548.39
|100
|477.76
|504.72
|200
|431.89
|461.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HR2022PLC102495 and registration number is 102495. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹524.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹301.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals are ₹525.00 and ₹523.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹629.20 and 52-week low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals is ₹306.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, -11.78% for the past month, 2.62% over 3 months, 34.95% over 1 year, 111.87% across 3 years, and 70.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals are 53.92 and 15.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global