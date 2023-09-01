Follow Us

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GAYATRI RUBBERS AND CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹73.90 Closed
4.973.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.90₹73.90
₹73.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹70.40
₹73.90
Open Price
₹73.90
Prev. Close
₹70.40
Volume
4,000

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.9
  • R273.9
  • R373.9
  • Pivot
    73.9
  • S173.9
  • S273.9
  • S373.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.3565.26
  • 103.6761.91
  • 201.8457.68
  • 500.7351.11
  • 1000.3745.61
  • 2000.180

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd.

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209HR2022PLC102495 and registration number is 102495. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shilp Chotai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Chotai
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jaspreet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Fahad Abdulaziz Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹42.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is 6.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹73.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹70.40 and 52-week low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

