Here's the live share price of Harrisons Malayalam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Harrisons Malayalam has gained 6.98% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Harrisons Malayalam has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|213.64
|217.73
|10
|216.07
|216.65
|20
|214.6
|215
|50
|208.5
|210.74
|100
|202.85
|204.51
|200
|189.85
|200.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Harrisons Malayalam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Harrisons Malaya - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI LODR, 2015
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Harrisons Malaya - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Harrisons Malaya - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 19, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Harrisons Malaya - Update on board meeting
|May 18, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Harrisons Malaya - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119KL1978PLC002947 and registration number is 002947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of potatoes and other tubers such as sweet potatoes, cassava, yams. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 539.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harrisons Malayalam is ₹222.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Harrisons Malayalam is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹411.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Harrisons Malayalam are ₹224.00 and ₹220.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harrisons Malayalam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹235.80 and 52-week low of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Harrisons Malayalam has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 10.34% for the past month, -0.34% over 3 months, 6.98% over 1 year, 16.31% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam are 14.13 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global