Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Harrisons Malayalam Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARRISONS MALAYALAM

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Harrisons Malayalam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹222.95 Closed
-0.87₹ -1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Harrisons Malayalam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹220.00₹224.00
₹222.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.00₹235.80
₹222.95
Open Price
₹220.85
Prev. Close
₹224.90
Volume
847

Source: Dion Global

Harrisons Malayalam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Harrisons Malayalam has gained 6.98% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Harrisons Malayalam has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Harrisons Malayalam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Harrisons Malayalam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5213.64217.73
10216.07216.65
20214.6215
50208.5210.74
100202.85204.51
200189.85200.29

Source: Dion Global

Harrisons Malayalam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Harrisons Malayalam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Harrisons Malayalam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTHarrisons Malaya - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI LODR, 2015
Jul 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTHarrisons Malaya - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTHarrisons Malaya - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 19, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTHarrisons Malaya - Update on board meeting
May 18, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTHarrisons Malaya - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Harrisons Malayalam

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119KL1978PLC002947 and registration number is 002947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of potatoes and other tubers such as sweet potatoes, cassava, yams. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 539.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Cherian M George
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Roy
    Director
  • Mr. C Vinayaraghavan
    Director
  • Mr. Noshir Naval Framjee
    Director
  • Mr. P Rajagopalan
    Director
  • Mr. Rajat Bhargava
    Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Director

FAQs on Harrisons Malayalam Share Price

What is the share price of Harrisons Malayalam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harrisons Malayalam is ₹222.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Harrisons Malayalam?

The Harrisons Malayalam is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harrisons Malayalam?

The market cap of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹411.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Harrisons Malayalam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Harrisons Malayalam are ₹224.00 and ₹220.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harrisons Malayalam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harrisons Malayalam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹235.80 and 52-week low of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Harrisons Malayalam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Harrisons Malayalam has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 10.34% for the past month, -0.34% over 3 months, 6.98% over 1 year, 16.31% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam are 14.13 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Harrisons Malayalam News

More Harrisons Malayalam News
Market Pulse