MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119KL1978PLC002947 and registration number is 002947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of potatoes and other tubers such as sweet potatoes, cassava, yams. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹254.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is 23.81 and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹137.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹104.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.