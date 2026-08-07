What is the share price of Harrisons Malayalam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harrisons Malayalam is ₹222.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Harrisons Malayalam? The Harrisons Malayalam is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harrisons Malayalam? The market cap of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹411.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Harrisons Malayalam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Harrisons Malayalam are ₹224.00 and ₹220.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harrisons Malayalam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harrisons Malayalam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹235.80 and 52-week low of Harrisons Malayalam is ₹156.00 as on .

How has the Harrisons Malayalam performed historically in terms of returns? The Harrisons Malayalam has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 10.34% for the past month, -0.34% over 3 months, 6.98% over 1 year, 16.31% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam are 14.13 and 2.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global