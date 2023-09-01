Follow Us

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. Share Price

HARRISONS MALAYALAM LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Rubber/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹137.65 Closed
-0.36-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.70₹139.40
₹137.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.05₹174.00
₹137.65
Open Price
₹136.70
Prev. Close
₹138.15
Volume
23,186

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.1
  • R2140.6
  • R3141.8
  • Pivot
    137.9
  • S1136.4
  • S2135.2
  • S3133.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.21137.53
  • 10140.17137.13
  • 20143.3136.97
  • 50154.52135.19
  • 100151.04132.59
  • 200154.95133.76

About Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119KL1978PLC002947 and registration number is 002947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of potatoes and other tubers such as sweet potatoes, cassava, yams. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkitraman Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Cherian M George
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P Rajagopalan
    Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Rajat Bhargava
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Golam Momen
    Director
  • Mr. C Vinayaraghavan
    Director

FAQs on Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.?

The market cap of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹254.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is 23.81 and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹137.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is ₹104.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

