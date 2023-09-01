Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119KL1978PLC002947 and registration number is 002947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of potatoes and other tubers such as sweet potatoes, cassava, yams. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.