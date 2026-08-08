Here's the live share price of Vikas Ecotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikas Ecotech has declined 49.08% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas Ecotech has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.11
|1.11
|10
|1.11
|1.12
|20
|1.15
|1.14
|50
|1.22
|1.21
|100
|1.28
|1.29
|200
|1.47
|1.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikas Ecotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Vikas Ecotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 1, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Vikas Ecotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 03:22 AM IST IST
|Vikas Ecotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 1, 2026
|Jul 02, 2026, 03:00 AM IST IST
|Vikas Ecotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 1, 2026
|Jun 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Vikas Ecotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 01, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1984PLC019465 and registration number is 019465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Ecotech is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas Ecotech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikas Ecotech is ₹154.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas Ecotech are ₹1.13 and ₹1.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Ecotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Ecotech is ₹2.24 and 52-week low of Vikas Ecotech is ₹0.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas Ecotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.26% for the past month, -21.83% over 3 months, -49.08% over 1 year, -28.91% across 3 years, and -12.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas Ecotech are 92.50 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global