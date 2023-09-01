Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.26
|-1.64
|1.69
|5.26
|-16.67
|-34.62
|-71.00
|8.91
|-1.21
|11.09
|53.42
|72.59
|35.05
|35.05
|5.76
|7.47
|9.88
|22.46
|-8.11
|259.88
|115.26
|3.21
|-16.01
|18.83
|62.04
|30.69
|17.80
|17.80
|7.40
|15.63
|7.97
|49.23
|122.97
|494.74
|250.38
|-4.49
|17.51
|26.74
|46.20
|42.05
|184.09
|44.30
|1.16
|-14.67
|-35.57
|-47.51
|-4.67
|105.23
|105.23
|14.73
|26.53
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|10.22
|29.08
|69.30
|102.19
|101.09
|101.09
|101.09
|-2.27
|-6.42
|-20.45
|80.04
|79.39
|79.39
|79.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1984PLC019465 and registration number is 019465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹338.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is 35.17 and PB ratio of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Ecotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹4.15 and 52-week low of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.