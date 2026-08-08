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Vikas Ecotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKAS ECOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Vikas Ecotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.11 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vikas Ecotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.10₹1.13
₹1.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.95₹2.24
₹1.11
Open Price
₹1.11
Prev. Close
₹1.11
Volume
2,29,657

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Ecotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikas Ecotech has declined 49.08% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas Ecotech has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Vikas Ecotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Ecotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.111.11
101.111.12
201.151.14
501.221.21
1001.281.29
2001.471.5

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Ecotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikas Ecotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vikas Ecotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTVikas Ecotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 1, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTVikas Ecotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 03:22 AM IST ISTVikas Ecotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 1, 2026
Jul 02, 2026, 03:00 AM IST ISTVikas Ecotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 1, 2026
Jun 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTVikas Ecotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 01, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vikas Ecotech

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1984PLC019465 and registration number is 019465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ravi Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Balwant Kumar Bhushan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Dr. Dinesh Bhardwaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Kratika Godika
    Independent Director
  • CA. Vijay Kumar Goel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vikas Ecotech Share Price

What is the share price of Vikas Ecotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Ecotech is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikas Ecotech?

The Vikas Ecotech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Ecotech?

The market cap of Vikas Ecotech is ₹154.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikas Ecotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas Ecotech are ₹1.13 and ₹1.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas Ecotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Ecotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Ecotech is ₹2.24 and 52-week low of Vikas Ecotech is ₹0.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikas Ecotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikas Ecotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.26% for the past month, -21.83% over 3 months, -49.08% over 1 year, -28.91% across 3 years, and -12.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikas Ecotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas Ecotech are 92.50 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Ecotech News

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