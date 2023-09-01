Follow Us

VIKAS ECOTECH LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.00₹3.05
₹3.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.35₹4.15
₹3.00
Open Price
₹3.05
Prev. Close
₹3.00
Volume
1,35,39,479

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.07
  • R23.08
  • R33.12
  • Pivot
    3.03
  • S13.02
  • S22.98
  • S32.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.712.96
  • 103.552.95
  • 203.372.98
  • 503.483.04
  • 1003.633.06
  • 2004.333.15

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
8.91-1.2111.0953.4272.5935.0535.05
5.767.479.8822.46-8.11259.88115.26
3.21-16.0118.8362.0430.6917.8017.80
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
-4.4917.5126.7446.2042.05184.0944.30
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vikas Ecotech Ltd.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1984PLC019465 and registration number is 019465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gyan Prakash Govil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kratika Godika
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravi Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Bhardwaj
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Balwant Kumar Bhushan
    Director

FAQs on Vikas Ecotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Ecotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹338.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vikas Ecotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is 35.17 and PB ratio of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vikas Ecotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas Ecotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Ecotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹4.15 and 52-week low of Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

