Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LEAD RECLAIM AND RUBBER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹49.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹72.35
₹49.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹49.60
Volume
0

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.07
  • R216.53
  • R333.07
  • Pivot
    16.53
  • S133.07
  • S216.53
  • S333.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.5350.04
  • 102.7750.19
  • 201.3851.22
  • 500.5552.12
  • 1000.2847.79
  • 2000.140

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd.

Rubber Processing/Rubber Products

Management

  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hetalben Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayankkumar Dalsania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is ₹36.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is 4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is ₹49.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is ₹72.35 and 52-week low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

