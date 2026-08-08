Here's the live share price of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products
|-7.03
|-0.47
|14.25
|34.29
|-8.44
|18.15
|25.06
|Apcotex Industries
|0.56
|21.05
|20.23
|64.32
|53.34
|7.09
|12.43
|Pix Transmissions
|2.65
|-1.62
|13.49
|16.01
|12.91
|4.75
|11.24
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.57
|18.75
|34.65
|49.15
|26.97
|2.76
|1.65
|GRP
|-4.51
|9.59
|5.65
|12.80
|-6.83
|30.85
|52.19
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.24
|11.20
|-0.02
|39.71
|6.88
|16.22
|0.05
|Rubfila International
|3.19
|-1.86
|-1.42
|1.31
|-3.69
|-8.43
|-5.15
|Modi Rubber
|4.34
|-3.53
|-11.51
|-0.58
|10.60
|21.67
|13.04
|Elgi Rubber Company
|5.58
|7.84
|14.06
|44.84
|29.67
|4.36
|9.77
|Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals
|-7.26
|-11.78
|2.62
|28.66
|34.95
|111.87
|70.20
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.02
|7.85
|-16.92
|-23.20
|-29.50
|-3.07
|15.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|1.83
|-8.26
|-21.28
|-27.92
|-48.85
|-28.99
|-8.02
|Viaz Tyres
|-5.00
|0
|-1.78
|-5.81
|-13.94
|6.03
|-2.23
|Pentagon Rubber
|-6.02
|-7.65
|-25.28
|-22.60
|-15.50
|-25.48
|-16.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products has declined 8.44% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|89.97
|90.01
|10
|89.2
|89.78
|20
|89.75
|89.67
|50
|88.74
|87.3
|100
|80
|83.33
|200
|78.57
|79.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25203GJ2012PLC072513 and registration number is 072513. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹84.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹73.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products are ₹87.00 and ₹84.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹98.90 and 52-week low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹59.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, 14.25% over 3 months, -8.44% over 1 year, 18.15% across 3 years, and 25.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products are 17.87 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global