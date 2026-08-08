Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEAD RECLAIM AND RUBBER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.60 Closed
-4.94₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.60₹87.00
₹84.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.15₹98.90
₹84.60
Open Price
₹84.60
Prev. Close
₹89.00
Volume
7,500

Source: Dion Global

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products		-7.03-0.4714.2534.29-8.4418.1525.06
Apcotex Industries		0.5621.0520.2364.3253.347.0912.43
Pix Transmissions		2.65-1.6213.4916.0112.914.7511.24
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.5718.7534.6549.1526.972.761.65
GRP		-4.519.595.6512.80-6.8330.8552.19
Harrisons Malayalam		3.2411.20-0.0239.716.8816.220.05
Rubfila International		3.19-1.86-1.421.31-3.69-8.43-5.15
Modi Rubber		4.34-3.53-11.51-0.5810.6021.6713.04
Elgi Rubber Company		5.587.8414.0644.8429.674.369.77
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals		-7.26-11.782.6228.6634.95111.8770.20
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.027.85-16.92-23.20-29.50-3.0715.19
Vikas Ecotech		1.83-8.26-21.28-27.92-48.85-28.99-8.02
Viaz Tyres		-5.000-1.78-5.81-13.946.03-2.23
Pentagon Rubber		-6.02-7.65-25.28-22.60-15.50-25.48-16.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products has declined 8.44% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
589.9790.01
1089.289.78
2089.7589.67
5088.7487.3
1008083.33
20078.5779.58

Source: Dion Global

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25203GJ2012PLC072513 and registration number is 072513. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Baldevbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Dalsania
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hetalben Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Share Price

What is the share price of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹84.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products?

The Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products?

The market cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹73.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products are ₹87.00 and ₹84.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹98.90 and 52-week low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products is ₹59.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, 14.25% over 3 months, -8.44% over 1 year, 18.15% across 3 years, and 25.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products are 17.87 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products News

More Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products News
Market Pulse