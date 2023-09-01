What is the Market Cap of Rishiroop Ltd.? The market cap of Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹123.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rishiroop Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rishiroop Ltd. is 7.71 and PB ratio of Rishiroop Ltd. is 1.23 as on .

What is the share price of Rishiroop Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹134.90 as on .