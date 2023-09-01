Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.47
|20.39
|33.91
|29.71
|32.06
|321.56
|88.41
|8.75
|-1.44
|10.79
|53.44
|72.38
|34.95
|34.95
|5.61
|7.48
|9.87
|22.71
|-8.11
|259.93
|117.86
|3.17
|-16.26
|18.80
|62.52
|30.76
|785.16
|484.44
|-0.47
|-2.83
|55.95
|120.16
|10.92
|5,106.67
|1,218.14
|4.42
|10.83
|3.76
|46.19
|114.30
|480.48
|234.51
|11.11
|11.49
|9.84
|23.74
|-15.29
|98.51
|36.55
|-1.70
|-1.39
|20.73
|40.73
|89.82
|96.15
|14.75
|5.59
|-1.31
|2.37
|6.34
|-16.11
|-16.09
|-56.20
|4.70
|-11.40
|-34.91
|-45.65
|-1.50
|458.66
|222.65
|-2.70
|-6.75
|-9.21
|-3.05
|20.26
|257.53
|495.44
|1.18
|-1.33
|38.65
|29.16
|-1.85
|136.06
|-11.74
|-2.82
|-1.67
|19.37
|35.39
|21.96
|298.35
|52.82
|-1.84
|27.52
|20.24
|31.99
|11.50
|17.80
|-40.24
|0.97
|8.09
|4.57
|5.95
|7.37
|43.58
|-42.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rishiroop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1984PLC034093 and registration number is 034093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of rubber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹123.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rishiroop Ltd. is 7.71 and PB ratio of Rishiroop Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹134.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishiroop Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.