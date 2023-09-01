Follow Us

RISHIROOP LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹134.90 Closed
0.260.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rishiroop Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.00₹137.00
₹134.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹144.00
₹134.90
Open Price
₹133.30
Prev. Close
₹134.55
Volume
6,386

Rishiroop Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1136.93
  • R2138.97
  • R3140.93
  • Pivot
    134.97
  • S1132.93
  • S2130.97
  • S3128.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.46136.45
  • 10100.8134
  • 20100.7127.75
  • 50101.58117.11
  • 100103.39110.41
  • 200117.81107.16

Rishiroop Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

Rishiroop Ltd. Share Holdings

Rishiroop Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rishiroop Ltd.

Rishiroop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1984PLC034093 and registration number is 034093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of rubber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kapoor
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Kapoor
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijyatta Jaiswal
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant Vakil
    Director

FAQs on Rishiroop Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rishiroop Ltd.?

The market cap of Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹123.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rishiroop Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rishiroop Ltd. is 7.71 and PB ratio of Rishiroop Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rishiroop Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹134.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishiroop Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishiroop Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Rishiroop Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

