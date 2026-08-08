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Rishiroop Share Price

NSE
BSE

RISHIROOP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Rishiroop along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.45 Closed
17.82₹ 17.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rishiroop Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.70₹116.00
₹114.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.50₹141.00
₹114.45
Open Price
₹99.60
Prev. Close
₹97.14
Volume
64,025

Source: Dion Global

Rishiroop Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rishiroop		21.7224.8914.2123.06-8.291.611.46
Apcotex Industries		1.1624.1318.736652.057.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.9-1.1612.8217.2713.274.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3122.5733.0149.2827.6542.5684.11
GRP		-4.425.85.3211.8-2.7429.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3611.36-0.9140.092.616.310.08
Rubfila International		2.180.04-2.371.46-3.37-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-5.56-16.64-5.593.2519.3211.6
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.290.98-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.823.195.48-14.61-23.98-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-4.05-7.75-9.27-16.978.623.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.313.26-18.23-23.48-29.72-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.68-16.4221.7432.019.75.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-6.72-21.28-27.92-48.85-28.91-12.08
Defrail Technologies		0.88-1.44-17.86-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.3-0.79-16.26-23.49-23.82-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.072.5-3.53-10.87-18.4121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.023.784.12.28-10.85-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rishiroop has declined 8.29% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (52.05%), Pix Transmissions (13.27%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishiroop has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Rishiroop Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rishiroop Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.7796.02
1094.1595.22
2093.6994.38
5092.3893.48
10091.3394.18
20098.02100.78

Source: Dion Global

Rishiroop Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rishiroop saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rishiroop Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTRishiroop - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTRishiroop - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTRishiroop - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTRishiroop - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTRishiroop - Announcement Under Reg. 30 Of SEBI LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Rishiroop

Rishiroop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1984PLC034093 and registration number is 034093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of rubber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kapoor
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Kapoor
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vijyatta Jaiswal
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant Vakil
    Director
  • Mr. Sitendu Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Falguni Hitesh Shah
    Director

FAQs on Rishiroop Share Price

What is the share price of Rishiroop?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishiroop is ₹114.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rishiroop?

The Rishiroop is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishiroop?

The market cap of Rishiroop is ₹104.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishiroop?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishiroop are ₹116.00 and ₹97.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishiroop?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishiroop stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishiroop is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Rishiroop is ₹71.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rishiroop performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rishiroop has shown returns of 18.39% over the past day, 20.86% for the past month, 18.01% over 3 months, -7.59% over 1 year, 1.77% across 3 years, and 1.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishiroop?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishiroop are 15.65 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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