Here's the live share price of Rishiroop along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|24.89
|14.21
|23.06
|-8.29
|1.61
|1.46
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|24.13
|18.73
|66
|52.05
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.9
|-1.16
|12.82
|17.27
|13.27
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|22.57
|33.01
|49.28
|27.65
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|5.8
|5.32
|11.8
|-2.74
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|11.36
|-0.91
|40.09
|2.6
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|0.04
|-2.37
|1.46
|-3.37
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-5.56
|-16.64
|-5.59
|3.25
|19.32
|11.6
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|0.98
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|3.19
|5.48
|-14.61
|-23.98
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-4.05
|-7.75
|-9.27
|-16.97
|8.6
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.3
|13.26
|-18.23
|-23.48
|-29.72
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.68
|-16.42
|21.74
|32.01
|9.7
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-6.72
|-21.28
|-27.92
|-48.85
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-1.44
|-17.86
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.3
|-0.79
|-16.26
|-23.49
|-23.82
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|2.5
|-3.53
|-10.87
|-18.41
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|3.78
|4.1
|2.28
|-10.85
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rishiroop has declined 8.29% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (52.05%), Pix Transmissions (13.27%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishiroop has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.77
|96.02
|10
|94.15
|95.22
|20
|93.69
|94.38
|50
|92.38
|93.48
|100
|91.33
|94.18
|200
|98.02
|100.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rishiroop saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Rishiroop - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Rishiroop - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Rishiroop - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Rishiroop - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Rishiroop - Announcement Under Reg. 30 Of SEBI LODR
Source: Dion Global
Rishiroop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1984PLC034093 and registration number is 034093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of rubber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishiroop is ₹114.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishiroop is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rishiroop is ₹104.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishiroop are ₹116.00 and ₹97.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishiroop stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishiroop is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Rishiroop is ₹71.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishiroop has shown returns of 18.39% over the past day, 20.86% for the past month, 18.01% over 3 months, -7.59% over 1 year, 1.77% across 3 years, and 1.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishiroop are 15.65 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global