What is the share price of Rishiroop? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishiroop is ₹114.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Rishiroop? The Rishiroop is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishiroop? The market cap of Rishiroop is ₹104.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishiroop? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishiroop are ₹116.00 and ₹97.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishiroop? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishiroop stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishiroop is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Rishiroop is ₹71.50 as on .

How has the Rishiroop performed historically in terms of returns? The Rishiroop has shown returns of 18.39% over the past day, 20.86% for the past month, 18.01% over 3 months, -7.59% over 1 year, 1.77% across 3 years, and 1.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishiroop? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishiroop are 15.65 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global