Here's the live share price of M M Rubber Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, M M Rubber Company has declined 25.47% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, M M Rubber Company has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.55
|55.94
|10
|55.02
|55.83
|20
|56.26
|56.49
|50
|60.72
|59.81
|100
|64.4
|63.93
|200
|72.82
|69.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, M M Rubber Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|M M Rubber Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|M M Rubber Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|M M Rubber Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|M M Rubber Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 10, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|M M Rubber Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
M M Rubber Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190KA1964PLC052092 and registration number is 052092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Rubber Company is ₹60.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M M Rubber Company is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M M Rubber Company is ₹37.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M M Rubber Company are ₹65.10 and ₹52.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Rubber Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Rubber Company is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of M M Rubber Company is ₹50.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M M Rubber Company has shown returns of 11.1% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, -17.09% over 3 months, -25.47% over 1 year, -19.65% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M M Rubber Company are -31.22 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global