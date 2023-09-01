Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.82
|-1.67
|19.37
|35.39
|21.96
|298.35
|52.82
|8.75
|-1.44
|10.79
|53.44
|72.38
|34.95
|34.95
|5.61
|7.48
|9.87
|22.71
|-8.11
|259.93
|117.86
|3.17
|-16.26
|18.80
|62.52
|30.76
|785.16
|484.44
|-0.47
|-2.83
|55.95
|120.16
|10.92
|5,106.67
|1,218.14
|4.42
|10.83
|3.76
|46.19
|114.30
|480.48
|234.51
|11.11
|11.49
|9.84
|23.74
|-15.29
|98.51
|36.55
|-1.70
|-1.39
|20.73
|40.73
|89.82
|96.15
|14.75
|5.59
|-1.31
|2.37
|6.34
|-16.11
|-16.09
|-56.20
|4.70
|-11.40
|-34.91
|-45.65
|-1.50
|458.66
|222.65
|-3.47
|20.39
|33.91
|29.71
|32.06
|321.56
|88.41
|-2.70
|-6.75
|-9.21
|-3.05
|20.26
|257.53
|495.44
|1.18
|-1.33
|38.65
|29.16
|-1.85
|136.06
|-11.74
|-1.84
|27.52
|20.24
|31.99
|11.50
|17.80
|-40.24
|0.97
|8.09
|4.57
|5.95
|7.37
|43.58
|-42.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
M M Rubber Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190KA1964PLC052092 and registration number is 052092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹75.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is 33.97 and PB ratio of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is 3.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Rubber Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹156.80 and 52-week low of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.