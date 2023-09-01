Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

M M Rubber Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

M M RUBBER COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹120.50 Closed
-2.67-3.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

M M Rubber Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹127.80
₹120.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹156.80
₹120.50
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹123.80
Volume
3,852

M M Rubber Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1127.2
  • R2133.9
  • R3140
  • Pivot
    121.1
  • S1114.4
  • S2108.3
  • S3101.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.07123.33
  • 10110.3123.41
  • 20115.92122.09
  • 50105.11117.48
  • 10081.83113.88
  • 20069.09107.56

M M Rubber Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

M M Rubber Company Ltd. Share Holdings

M M Rubber Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About M M Rubber Company Ltd.

M M Rubber Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190KA1964PLC052092 and registration number is 052092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Roy Mammen
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jacob Mammen
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kuriyan
    Director
  • Mr. Karun Philip
    Director
  • Mr. Susan Kurian
    Director

FAQs on M M Rubber Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of M M Rubber Company Ltd.?

The market cap of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹75.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of M M Rubber Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is 33.97 and PB ratio of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is 3.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of M M Rubber Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M M Rubber Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Rubber Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹156.80 and 52-week low of M M Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data