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M M Rubber Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

M M RUBBER COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of M M Rubber Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.27 Closed
11.10₹ 6.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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M M Rubber Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.51₹65.10
₹60.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.01₹105.00
₹60.27
Open Price
₹52.51
Prev. Close
₹54.25
Volume
45,886

Source: Dion Global

M M Rubber Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, M M Rubber Company has declined 25.47% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, M M Rubber Company has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

M M Rubber Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

M M Rubber Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.5555.94
1055.0255.83
2056.2656.49
5060.7259.81
10064.463.93
20072.8269.41

Source: Dion Global

M M Rubber Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, M M Rubber Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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M M Rubber Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTM M Rubber Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTM M Rubber Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 10, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTM M Rubber Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTM M Rubber Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 10, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTM M Rubber Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About M M Rubber Company

M M Rubber Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190KA1964PLC052092 and registration number is 052092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Roy Mammen
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jacob Mammen
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kuriyan
    Director
  • Mr. Susan Kurian
    Director

FAQs on M M Rubber Company Share Price

What is the share price of M M Rubber Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Rubber Company is ₹60.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is M M Rubber Company?

The M M Rubber Company is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M M Rubber Company?

The market cap of M M Rubber Company is ₹37.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M M Rubber Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M M Rubber Company are ₹65.10 and ₹52.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M M Rubber Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Rubber Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Rubber Company is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of M M Rubber Company is ₹50.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the M M Rubber Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The M M Rubber Company has shown returns of 11.1% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, -17.09% over 3 months, -25.47% over 1 year, -19.65% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M M Rubber Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M M Rubber Company are -31.22 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

M M Rubber Company News

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