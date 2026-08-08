What is the share price of M M Rubber Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Rubber Company is ₹60.27 as on .

What kind of stock is M M Rubber Company? The M M Rubber Company is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M M Rubber Company? The market cap of M M Rubber Company is ₹37.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of M M Rubber Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of M M Rubber Company are ₹65.10 and ₹52.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M M Rubber Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Rubber Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Rubber Company is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of M M Rubber Company is ₹50.01 as on .

How has the M M Rubber Company performed historically in terms of returns? The M M Rubber Company has shown returns of 11.1% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, -17.09% over 3 months, -25.47% over 1 year, -19.65% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M M Rubber Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M M Rubber Company are -31.22 and 2.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global