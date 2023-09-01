Follow Us

GRP LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,103.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GRP Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,103.70₹4,103.70
₹4,103.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,662.90₹4,290.00
₹4,103.70
Open Price
₹4,103.70
Prev. Close
₹4,103.70
Volume
147

GRP Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,103.7
  • R24,103.7
  • R34,103.7
  • Pivot
    4,103.7
  • S14,103.7
  • S24,103.7
  • S34,103.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,884.244,036.83
  • 101,897.863,911.38
  • 201,876.533,793.2
  • 501,858.83,670.78
  • 1001,6763,474.65
  • 2001,530.353,068.36

GRP Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

GRP Ltd. Share Holdings

GRP Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GRP Ltd.

GRP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ1974PLC002555 and registration number is 002555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 388.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Gandhi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh R Gandhi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemal H Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev M Pandia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek G Asrani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul D Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on GRP Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GRP Ltd.?

The market cap of GRP Ltd. is ₹547.16 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GRP Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GRP Ltd. is 48.66 and PB ratio of GRP Ltd. is 3.7 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of GRP Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRP Ltd. is ₹4,103.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GRP Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRP Ltd. is ₹4,290.00 and 52-week low of GRP Ltd. is ₹1,662.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

