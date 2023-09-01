Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.40
|15.63
|7.97
|49.23
|122.97
|494.74
|250.38
|9.07
|-1.06
|11.26
|53.65
|72.86
|35.25
|35.25
|5.82
|7.53
|9.94
|22.52
|-8.06
|260.08
|115.38
|2.96
|-16.21
|18.54
|61.65
|30.38
|17.52
|17.52
|5.26
|-1.64
|1.69
|5.26
|-16.67
|-34.62
|-71.00
|-4.39
|17.63
|26.87
|46.35
|42.19
|184.37
|44.44
|1.16
|-14.67
|-35.57
|-47.51
|-4.67
|105.23
|105.23
|14.73
|26.53
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|10.22
|29.08
|69.30
|102.19
|101.09
|101.09
|101.09
|-2.27
|-6.42
|-20.45
|80.04
|79.39
|79.39
|79.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GRP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ1974PLC002555 and registration number is 002555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 388.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GRP Ltd. is ₹547.16 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of GRP Ltd. is 48.66 and PB ratio of GRP Ltd. is 3.7 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRP Ltd. is ₹4,103.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRP Ltd. is ₹4,290.00 and 52-week low of GRP Ltd. is ₹1,662.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.