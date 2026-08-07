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GRP Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management

Here's the live share price of GRP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,000.05 Closed
-2.15₹ -44.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GRP Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,993.30₹2,028.00
₹2,000.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,500.00₹2,443.05
₹2,000.05
Open Price
₹2,028.00
Prev. Close
₹2,044.10
Volume
3,233

Source: Dion Global

GRP Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GRP has declined 7.02% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, GRP has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

GRP Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GRP Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,034.812,001.81
101,999.291,994.71
201,942.951,961.96
501,855.021,901.52
1001,853.371,877.38
2001,856.771,947.89

Source: Dion Global

GRP Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GRP saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GRP Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTGRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTGRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTGRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 04:28 AM IST ISTGRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 25, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTGRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About GRP

GRP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ1974PLC002555 and registration number is 002555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Gandhi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Harsh R Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemal H Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek G Asrani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul D Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Belur Krishna Murthy Sethuram
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on GRP Share Price

What is the share price of GRP?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRP is ₹2,000.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GRP?

The GRP is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GRP?

The market cap of GRP is ₹1,066.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GRP?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GRP are ₹2,028.00 and ₹1,993.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GRP?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRP is ₹2,443.05 and 52-week low of GRP is ₹1,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GRP performed historically in terms of returns?

The GRP has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 7.89% for the past month, 3.96% over 3 months, -7.02% over 1 year, 29.35% across 3 years, and 52.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GRP?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRP are 188.12 and 5.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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