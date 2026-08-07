What is the share price of GRP? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRP is ₹2,000.05 as on .

What kind of stock is GRP? The GRP is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GRP? The market cap of GRP is ₹1,066.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GRP? Today’s highest and lowest price of GRP are ₹2,028.00 and ₹1,993.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GRP? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRP is ₹2,443.05 and 52-week low of GRP is ₹1,500.00 as on .

How has the GRP performed historically in terms of returns? The GRP has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 7.89% for the past month, 3.96% over 3 months, -7.02% over 1 year, 29.35% across 3 years, and 52.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GRP? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRP are 188.12 and 5.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global