Here's the live share price of GRP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GRP has declined 7.02% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, GRP has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,034.81
|2,001.81
|10
|1,999.29
|1,994.71
|20
|1,942.95
|1,961.96
|50
|1,855.02
|1,901.52
|100
|1,853.37
|1,877.38
|200
|1,856.77
|1,947.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GRP saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|GRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|GRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|GRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:28 AM IST IST
|GRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|GRP - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
GRP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ1974PLC002555 and registration number is 002555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRP is ₹2,000.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GRP is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GRP is ₹1,066.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GRP are ₹2,028.00 and ₹1,993.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRP is ₹2,443.05 and 52-week low of GRP is ₹1,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GRP has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 7.89% for the past month, 3.96% over 3 months, -7.02% over 1 year, 29.35% across 3 years, and 52.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRP are 188.12 and 5.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global