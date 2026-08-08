Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of rubber companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on rubber stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Pix Transmissions
|1722.00
|24.75
|1.46
|0.76
|Apcotex Industries
|617.10
|-3.05
|-0.49
|12.05
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Rubber sector stocks today are Pix Transmissions (up 1.46%). On the other hand, the top losers include Apcotex Industries (down 0.49%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Rubber sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Childrens Fund
|0.55
|Apcotex Industries
|3.17
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|0.28
|Apcotex Industries
|6.34