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Rubfila International Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUBFILA INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Rubfila International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.05 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rubfila International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.94₹73.99
₹73.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.00₹89.80
₹73.05
Open Price
₹73.00
Prev. Close
₹73.05
Volume
631

Source: Dion Global

Rubfila International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rubfila International has declined 4.22% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Rubfila International has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Rubfila International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rubfila International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.4771.82
1072.1772.03
2073.2172.45
5073.7172.71
10071.0172.46
20072.6773.08

Source: Dion Global

Rubfila International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rubfila International saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rubfila International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTRubfila Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Approve The Unaudited Financial Results - 30-06-2026
Jul 16, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTRubfila Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 16, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTRubfila Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 04, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTRubfila Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTRubfila Intl. - Re-Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31-03-2026 After Incorporating Statement On I

Source: Dion Global

About Rubfila International

Rubfila International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199KL1993PLC007018 and registration number is 007018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 511.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardik B Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. G Krishna Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat J Dattani
    Director
  • Mr. D G Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. S H Merchant
    Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Singhvi
    Director

FAQs on Rubfila International Share Price

What is the share price of Rubfila International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rubfila International is ₹73.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rubfila International?

The Rubfila International is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rubfila International?

The market cap of Rubfila International is ₹396.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rubfila International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rubfila International are ₹73.99 and ₹71.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rubfila International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rubfila International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rubfila International is ₹89.80 and 52-week low of Rubfila International is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rubfila International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rubfila International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -1.76% over 3 months, -4.22% over 1 year, -1.41% across 3 years, and -8.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rubfila International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rubfila International are 14.90 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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