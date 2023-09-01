Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rubfila International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RUBFILA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.68 Closed
4.763.76
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rubfila International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.00₹83.00
₹82.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.98₹105.00
₹82.68
Open Price
₹80.50
Prev. Close
₹78.92
Volume
1,64,264

Rubfila International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.73
  • R285.37
  • R387.73
  • Pivot
    81.37
  • S179.73
  • S277.37
  • S375.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.0577.29
  • 1088.8376.23
  • 2089.6475.49
  • 5089.8174.55
  • 10085.0374.03
  • 20090.6675.53

Rubfila International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

Rubfila International Ltd. Share Holdings

Rubfila International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rubfila International Ltd.

Rubfila International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199KL1993PLC007018 and registration number is 007018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hardik B Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. G Krishna Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat J Dattani
    Director
  • Mr. D G Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. Dhiren S Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Samir K Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Patrick M Davenport
    Director
  • Mr. S H Merchant
    Director
  • Ms. R Chitra
    Director

FAQs on Rubfila International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rubfila International Ltd.?

The market cap of Rubfila International Ltd. is ₹448.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rubfila International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rubfila International Ltd. is 23.28 and PB ratio of Rubfila International Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rubfila International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rubfila International Ltd. is ₹82.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rubfila International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rubfila International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rubfila International Ltd. is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Rubfila International Ltd. is ₹60.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data