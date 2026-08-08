What is the share price of Rubfila International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rubfila International is ₹73.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Rubfila International? The Rubfila International is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rubfila International? The market cap of Rubfila International is ₹396.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rubfila International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rubfila International are ₹73.99 and ₹71.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rubfila International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rubfila International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rubfila International is ₹89.80 and 52-week low of Rubfila International is ₹58.00 as on .

How has the Rubfila International performed historically in terms of returns? The Rubfila International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -1.76% over 3 months, -4.22% over 1 year, -1.41% across 3 years, and -8.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rubfila International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rubfila International are 14.90 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global