Here's the live share price of Rubfila International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rubfila International has declined 4.22% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Rubfila International has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.47
|71.82
|10
|72.17
|72.03
|20
|73.21
|72.45
|50
|73.71
|72.71
|100
|71.01
|72.46
|200
|72.67
|73.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rubfila International saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Rubfila Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Approve The Unaudited Financial Results - 30-06-2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Rubfila Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Rubfila Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Rubfila Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Rubfila Intl. - Re-Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31-03-2026 After Incorporating Statement On I
Source: Dion Global
Rubfila International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199KL1993PLC007018 and registration number is 007018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 511.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rubfila International is ₹73.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rubfila International is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rubfila International is ₹396.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rubfila International are ₹73.99 and ₹71.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rubfila International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rubfila International is ₹89.80 and 52-week low of Rubfila International is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rubfila International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -1.76% over 3 months, -4.22% over 1 year, -1.41% across 3 years, and -8.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rubfila International are 14.90 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global