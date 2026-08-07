What is the share price of Dolfin Rubbers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolfin Rubbers is ₹162.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Dolfin Rubbers? The Dolfin Rubbers is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dolfin Rubbers? The market cap of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹162.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dolfin Rubbers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolfin Rubbers are ₹167.05 and ₹161.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolfin Rubbers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolfin Rubbers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹214.00 and 52-week low of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹160.60 as on .

How has the Dolfin Rubbers performed historically in terms of returns? The Dolfin Rubbers has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -4.55% over 3 months, -17.16% over 1 year, 8.6% across 3 years, and 23.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers are 28.01 and 4.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global