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Dolfin Rubbers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DOLFIN RUBBERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Dolfin Rubbers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹162.40 Closed
-0.52₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dolfin Rubbers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.05₹167.05
₹162.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.60₹214.00
₹162.40
Open Price
₹161.05
Prev. Close
₹163.25
Volume
2,261

Source: Dion Global

Dolfin Rubbers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dolfin Rubbers has declined 17.16% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolfin Rubbers has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Dolfin Rubbers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dolfin Rubbers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5170169.85
10170.16170.08
20170.28170.24
50170.24170.78
100172.27172.33
200174.77176.75

Source: Dion Global

Dolfin Rubbers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dolfin Rubbers saw a rise in promoter holding to 37.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dolfin Rubbers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTDolfin Rubbers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTDolfin Rubbers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Calling Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Qu
Jul 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTDolfin Rubbers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTDolfin Rubbers - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 26, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTDolfin Rubbers - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dolfin Rubbers

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112PB1995PLC017160 and registration number is 017160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kawaljit Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surinder Pal Singh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ratinder Kaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yashul Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jaspreet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amandeep Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gurpreet Kaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dolfin Rubbers Share Price

What is the share price of Dolfin Rubbers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolfin Rubbers is ₹162.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dolfin Rubbers?

The Dolfin Rubbers is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dolfin Rubbers?

The market cap of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹162.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dolfin Rubbers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolfin Rubbers are ₹167.05 and ₹161.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolfin Rubbers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolfin Rubbers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹214.00 and 52-week low of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹160.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dolfin Rubbers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dolfin Rubbers has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -4.55% over 3 months, -17.16% over 1 year, 8.6% across 3 years, and 23.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers are 28.01 and 4.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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