MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112PB1995PLC017160 and registration number is 017160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹121.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is 39.68 and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is 6.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹120.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹167.05 and 52-week low of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹97.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.