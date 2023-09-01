Follow Us

DOLFIN RUBBERS LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹120.80 Closed
-3.97-5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.00₹125.50
₹120.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.10₹167.05
₹120.80
Open Price
₹125.50
Prev. Close
₹125.80
Volume
6,002

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1128.87
  • R2136.93
  • R3148.37
  • Pivot
    117.43
  • S1109.37
  • S297.93
  • S389.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.34125.25
  • 10120.91125.29
  • 20122.09126.31
  • 50118.19128.7
  • 100104.98128.64
  • 20084.1123.16

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. Share Holdings

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dolfin Rubbers Ltd.

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112PB1995PLC017160 and registration number is 017160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kawaljit Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surinder Pal Singh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ratinder Kaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yashul Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarundeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amandeep Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gurpreet Kaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dolfin Rubbers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd.?

The market cap of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹121.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is 39.68 and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is 6.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹120.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹167.05 and 52-week low of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is ₹97.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

