Here's the live share price of Dolfin Rubbers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dolfin Rubbers has declined 17.16% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolfin Rubbers has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|170
|169.85
|10
|170.16
|170.08
|20
|170.28
|170.24
|50
|170.24
|170.78
|100
|172.27
|172.33
|200
|174.77
|176.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dolfin Rubbers saw a rise in promoter holding to 37.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Dolfin Rubbers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Dolfin Rubbers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Calling Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Qu
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Dolfin Rubbers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Dolfin Rubbers - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Dolfin Rubbers - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Dolfin Rubbers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112PB1995PLC017160 and registration number is 017160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolfin Rubbers is ₹162.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dolfin Rubbers is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹162.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolfin Rubbers are ₹167.05 and ₹161.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolfin Rubbers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹214.00 and 52-week low of Dolfin Rubbers is ₹160.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dolfin Rubbers has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -4.55% over 3 months, -17.16% over 1 year, 8.6% across 3 years, and 23.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers are 28.01 and 4.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global