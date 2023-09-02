Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.97
|8.09
|4.57
|5.95
|7.37
|43.58
|-42.26
|8.75
|-1.44
|10.79
|53.44
|72.38
|34.95
|34.95
|5.61
|7.48
|9.87
|22.71
|-8.11
|259.93
|117.86
|3.17
|-16.26
|18.80
|62.52
|30.76
|785.16
|484.44
|-0.47
|-2.83
|55.95
|120.16
|10.92
|5,106.67
|1,218.14
|4.42
|10.83
|3.76
|46.19
|114.30
|480.48
|234.51
|11.11
|11.49
|9.84
|23.74
|-15.29
|98.51
|36.55
|-1.70
|-1.39
|20.73
|40.73
|89.82
|96.15
|14.75
|5.59
|-1.31
|2.37
|6.34
|-16.11
|-16.09
|-56.20
|4.70
|-11.40
|-34.91
|-45.65
|-1.50
|458.66
|222.65
|-3.47
|20.39
|33.91
|29.71
|32.06
|321.56
|88.41
|-2.70
|-6.75
|-9.21
|-3.05
|20.26
|257.53
|495.44
|1.18
|-1.33
|38.65
|29.16
|-1.85
|136.06
|-11.74
|-2.82
|-1.67
|19.37
|35.39
|21.96
|298.35
|52.82
|-1.84
|27.52
|20.24
|31.99
|11.50
|17.80
|-40.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100TG1993PLC016634 and registration number is 016634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹10.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is 105.95 and PB ratio of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹24.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vamshi Rubber Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹29.30 and 52-week low of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹19.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.