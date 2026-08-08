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Vamshi Rubber Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAMSHI RUBBER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Vamshi Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vamshi Rubber Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹41.20
₹41.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹63.90
₹41.00
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
139

Source: Dion Global

Vamshi Rubber Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vamshi Rubber has declined 18.81% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Vamshi Rubber has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Vamshi Rubber Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vamshi Rubber Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.4741.6
1040.7341.33
2040.9941.19
5041.6941.55
10042.2542.6
20045.8144.52

Source: Dion Global

Vamshi Rubber Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vamshi Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vamshi Rubber Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTVamshi Rubber - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 13, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTVamshi Rubber - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTVamshi Rubber - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
Jul 04, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTVamshi Rubber - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 08Th July, 2026,
May 25, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTVamshi Rubber - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM Held On Monday, 25Th May, 2026 At 11:30 A.M

Source: Dion Global

About Vamshi Rubber

Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100TG1993PLC016634 and registration number is 016634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mereddy Ramesh Reddy
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mr. Surendra Reddy Rachervu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Varun Kumar Pasham
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subba Rao Mogili
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Akhila Pushpa Sundari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mr. Rajeev Reddy Yathapu
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Vamshi Rubber Share Price

What is the share price of Vamshi Rubber?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vamshi Rubber is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vamshi Rubber?

The Vamshi Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vamshi Rubber?

The market cap of Vamshi Rubber is ₹17.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vamshi Rubber?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vamshi Rubber are ₹41.20 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vamshi Rubber?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vamshi Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vamshi Rubber is ₹63.90 and 52-week low of Vamshi Rubber is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vamshi Rubber performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vamshi Rubber has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, -4.83% over 3 months, -18.81% over 1 year, 21.69% across 3 years, and 14.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vamshi Rubber?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vamshi Rubber are 18.70 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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