Vamshi Rubber Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAMSHI RUBBER LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.05 Closed
3.170.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vamshi Rubber Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹25.00
₹24.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.83₹29.30
₹24.05
Open Price
₹23.50
Prev. Close
₹23.31
Volume
15,265

Vamshi Rubber Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.87
  • R225.68
  • R326.37
  • Pivot
    24.18
  • S123.37
  • S222.68
  • S321.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.5923.56
  • 1028.223.56
  • 2026.5123.43
  • 5025.4923.36
  • 10024.823.55
  • 20024.923.85

Vamshi Rubber Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24

Vamshi Rubber Ltd. Share Holdings

Vamshi Rubber Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vamshi Rubber Ltd.

Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100TG1993PLC016634 and registration number is 016634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mereddy Ramesh Reddy
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Surendra Reddy Rachervu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Varun Kumar Pasham
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arolla Venkat Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neerudu Sandeep Kumar Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Akhila Pushpa Sundari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vamshi Rubber Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vamshi Rubber Ltd.?

The market cap of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹10.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vamshi Rubber Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is 105.95 and PB ratio of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vamshi Rubber Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹24.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vamshi Rubber Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vamshi Rubber Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹29.30 and 52-week low of Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is ₹19.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

