Here's the live share price of Vamshi Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vamshi Rubber has declined 18.81% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Vamshi Rubber has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.47
|41.6
|10
|40.73
|41.33
|20
|40.99
|41.19
|50
|41.69
|41.55
|100
|42.25
|42.6
|200
|45.81
|44.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vamshi Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Vamshi Rubber - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Vamshi Rubber - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Vamshi Rubber - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Vamshi Rubber - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 08Th July, 2026,
|May 25, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Vamshi Rubber - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM Held On Monday, 25Th May, 2026 At 11:30 A.M
Source: Dion Global
Vamshi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100TG1993PLC016634 and registration number is 016634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vamshi Rubber is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vamshi Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vamshi Rubber is ₹17.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vamshi Rubber are ₹41.20 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vamshi Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vamshi Rubber is ₹63.90 and 52-week low of Vamshi Rubber is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vamshi Rubber has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, -4.83% over 3 months, -18.81% over 1 year, 21.69% across 3 years, and 14.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vamshi Rubber are 18.70 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global