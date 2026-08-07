Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Elgi Rubber Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELGI RUBBER COMPANY

L G Balakrishnan Group | Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Elgi Rubber Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.02 Closed
3.48₹ 2.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Elgi Rubber Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.05₹63.58
₹63.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.72₹90.50
₹63.02
Open Price
₹61.05
Prev. Close
₹60.90
Volume
65,610

Source: Dion Global

Elgi Rubber Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elgi Rubber Company		5.587.8414.0644.8429.674.369.77
Apcotex Industries		0.5621.0520.2364.3253.347.0912.43
Pix Transmissions		2.65-1.6213.4916.0112.914.7511.24
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.5718.7534.6549.1526.972.761.65
GRP		-4.519.595.6512.80-6.8330.8552.19
Harrisons Malayalam		3.2411.20-0.0239.716.8816.220.05
Rubfila International		3.19-1.86-1.421.31-3.69-8.43-5.15
Modi Rubber		4.34-3.53-11.51-0.5810.6021.6713.04
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals		-7.26-11.782.6228.6634.95111.8770.20
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.027.85-16.92-23.20-29.50-3.0715.19
Vikas Ecotech		1.83-8.26-21.28-27.92-48.85-28.99-8.02
Viaz Tyres		-5.000-1.78-5.81-13.946.03-2.23
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products		-7.03-0.4714.2534.29-8.4418.1525.06
Pentagon Rubber		-6.02-7.65-25.28-22.60-15.50-25.48-16.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elgi Rubber Company has gained 29.67% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Elgi Rubber Company has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).

Elgi Rubber Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elgi Rubber Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.3759.83
1057.4858.92
2058.2357.63
5052.554.36
10049.1451.76
20049.2652.55

Source: Dion Global

Elgi Rubber Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elgi Rubber Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Elgi Rubber Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Elgi Rubber Company fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Elgi Rubber Company

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119TZ2006PLC013144 and registration number is 013144. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudarsan Varadaraj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsha Varadaraj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jairam Varadaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarathraj Selvakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parvathi Srinivasan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashty David
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Elgi Rubber Company Share Price

What is the share price of Elgi Rubber Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Rubber Company is ₹63.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elgi Rubber Company?

The Elgi Rubber Company is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Rubber Company?

The market cap of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹315.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elgi Rubber Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elgi Rubber Company are ₹63.58 and ₹61.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elgi Rubber Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Rubber Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹90.50 and 52-week low of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹32.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elgi Rubber Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elgi Rubber Company has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, 14.06% over 3 months, 29.67% over 1 year, 4.36% across 3 years, and 9.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elgi Rubber Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elgi Rubber Company are -1.31 and 4.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Elgi Rubber Company News

More Elgi Rubber Company News
Market Pulse