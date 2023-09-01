Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELGI RUBBER COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹50.05 Closed
-1.28-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.75₹51.50
₹50.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.45₹57.25
₹50.05
Open Price
₹50.10
Prev. Close
₹50.70
Volume
89,653

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.18
  • R252.22
  • R352.93
  • Pivot
    50.47
  • S149.43
  • S248.72
  • S347.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.7551.59
  • 1033.8251.52
  • 2032.9450.19
  • 5033.4446.42
  • 10031.7942.97
  • 20034.1539.71

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Elgi Rubber Company Ltd.

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119TZ2006PLC013144 and registration number is 013144. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudarsan Varadaraj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsha Varadaraj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jairam Varadaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M D Selvaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Vijay Raghunath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Bhuvaneshwari
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Elgi Rubber Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹250.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is 23.22 and PB ratio of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹50.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹57.25 and 52-week low of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is ₹27.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data