What is the share price of Elgi Rubber Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Rubber Company is ₹63.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Elgi Rubber Company? The Elgi Rubber Company is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Rubber Company? The market cap of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹315.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elgi Rubber Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elgi Rubber Company are ₹63.58 and ₹61.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elgi Rubber Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Rubber Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹90.50 and 52-week low of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹32.72 as on .

How has the Elgi Rubber Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Elgi Rubber Company has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, 14.06% over 3 months, 29.67% over 1 year, 4.36% across 3 years, and 9.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elgi Rubber Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elgi Rubber Company are -1.31 and 4.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global