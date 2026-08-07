Here's the live share price of Elgi Rubber Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elgi Rubber Company
|5.58
|7.84
|14.06
|44.84
|29.67
|4.36
|9.77
|Apcotex Industries
|0.56
|21.05
|20.23
|64.32
|53.34
|7.09
|12.43
|Pix Transmissions
|2.65
|-1.62
|13.49
|16.01
|12.91
|4.75
|11.24
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.57
|18.75
|34.65
|49.15
|26.97
|2.76
|1.65
|GRP
|-4.51
|9.59
|5.65
|12.80
|-6.83
|30.85
|52.19
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.24
|11.20
|-0.02
|39.71
|6.88
|16.22
|0.05
|Rubfila International
|3.19
|-1.86
|-1.42
|1.31
|-3.69
|-8.43
|-5.15
|Modi Rubber
|4.34
|-3.53
|-11.51
|-0.58
|10.60
|21.67
|13.04
|Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals
|-7.26
|-11.78
|2.62
|28.66
|34.95
|111.87
|70.20
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.02
|7.85
|-16.92
|-23.20
|-29.50
|-3.07
|15.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|1.83
|-8.26
|-21.28
|-27.92
|-48.85
|-28.99
|-8.02
|Viaz Tyres
|-5.00
|0
|-1.78
|-5.81
|-13.94
|6.03
|-2.23
|Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products
|-7.03
|-0.47
|14.25
|34.29
|-8.44
|18.15
|25.06
|Pentagon Rubber
|-6.02
|-7.65
|-25.28
|-22.60
|-15.50
|-25.48
|-16.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elgi Rubber Company has gained 29.67% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Elgi Rubber Company has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.37
|59.83
|10
|57.48
|58.92
|20
|58.23
|57.63
|50
|52.5
|54.36
|100
|49.14
|51.76
|200
|49.26
|52.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elgi Rubber Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Elgi Rubber Company fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119TZ2006PLC013144 and registration number is 013144. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Rubber Company is ₹63.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elgi Rubber Company is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹315.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elgi Rubber Company are ₹63.58 and ₹61.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Rubber Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹90.50 and 52-week low of Elgi Rubber Company is ₹32.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elgi Rubber Company has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, 14.06% over 3 months, 29.67% over 1 year, 4.36% across 3 years, and 9.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elgi Rubber Company are -1.31 and 4.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global