What is the share price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹133.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries? The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries? The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹23.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries are ₹139.90 and ₹132.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹110.20 as on .

How has the Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -16.5% over 1 year, 11.9% across 3 years, and 22.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries are -50.02 and -11.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global