Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. Share Price

COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Rubber/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹96.65 Closed
54.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.01₹96.65
₹96.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.90₹173.80
₹96.65
Open Price
₹93.89
Prev. Close
₹92.05
Volume
764

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.53
  • R2102.41
  • R3108.17
  • Pivot
    93.77
  • S190.89
  • S285.13
  • S382.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 565.3292.92
  • 1066.1993.18
  • 2068.8893.13
  • 5073.6190.97
  • 10080.1287
  • 20065.5983.09

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.217.3961.0832.4025.52102.8395.25
1.40-3.0615.6312.83-17.3844.4637.67

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1991PLC152586 and registration number is 152586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Rubber/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jay Kumar Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tara Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Sharma
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹17.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is -25.97 and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is -5.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹96.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹173.80 and 52-week low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹54.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

