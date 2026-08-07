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Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.10 Closed
-1.48₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.40₹139.90
₹133.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.20₹173.00
₹133.10
Open Price
₹135.00
Prev. Close
₹135.10
Volume
47

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries		-3.76-0.89-5.37-1.66-16.511.922.63

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.33141.71
10138.83140.34
20135.69138.96
50138.46138.37
100136.98138.84
200140.28142.7

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 17.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTCochin Malabar - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTCochin Malabar - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTCochin Malabar - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTCochin Malabar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTCochin Malabar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1991PLC152586 and registration number is 152586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Rubber/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Komal Bhotika
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jay Kumar Surana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹133.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries?

The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries?

The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹23.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries are ₹139.90 and ₹132.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹110.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -16.5% over 1 year, 11.9% across 3 years, and 22.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries are -50.02 and -11.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries News

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