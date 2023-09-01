What is the Market Cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹17.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is -25.97 and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is -5.0 as on .

What is the share price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹96.65 as on .