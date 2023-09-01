Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.21
|7.39
|61.08
|32.40
|25.52
|102.83
|95.25
|1.40
|-3.06
|15.63
|12.83
|-17.38
|44.46
|37.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1991PLC152586 and registration number is 152586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Rubber/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹17.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is -25.97 and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is -5.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹96.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹173.80 and 52-week low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹54.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.