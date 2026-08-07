Here's the live share price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries
|-3.76
|-0.89
|-5.37
|-1.66
|-16.5
|11.9
|22.63
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.33
|141.71
|10
|138.83
|140.34
|20
|135.69
|138.96
|50
|138.46
|138.37
|100
|136.98
|138.84
|200
|140.28
|142.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 17.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Cochin Malabar - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Cochin Malabar - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Cochin Malabar - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Cochin Malabar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Cochin Malabar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1991PLC152586 and registration number is 152586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Rubber/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹133.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹23.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries are ₹139.90 and ₹132.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries is ₹110.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -16.5% over 1 year, 11.9% across 3 years, and 22.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries are -50.02 and -11.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global