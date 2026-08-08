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Mahalaxmi Rubtech Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHALAXMI RUBTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹150.75 Closed
-3.86₹ -6.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahalaxmi Rubtech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.65₹157.00
₹150.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.40₹259.00
₹150.75
Open Price
₹157.00
Prev. Close
₹156.80
Volume
949

Source: Dion Global

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahalaxmi Rubtech has declined 29.88% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahalaxmi Rubtech has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.2151.49
10138.98146.45
20138.58144.16
50153.68151.06
100163.83163.19
200187.54179.11

Source: Dion Global

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahalaxmi Rubtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahalaxmi Rubtech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Rubtec - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTMahalaxmi Rubtec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 27, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Rubtec - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company
Jul 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Rubtec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 02:51 AM IST ISTMahalaxmi Rubtec - Clarification On Significant Movement In Share Price

Source: Dion Global

About Mahalaxmi Rubtech

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190GJ1991PLC016327 and registration number is 016327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jeetmal B Parekh
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Rahul J Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand J Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita S Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balveermal K Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nehal M Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mahalaxmi Rubtech Share Price

What is the share price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹150.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahalaxmi Rubtech?

The Mahalaxmi Rubtech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech?

The market cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹160.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahalaxmi Rubtech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech are ₹157.00 and ₹150.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Rubtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹106.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahalaxmi Rubtech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahalaxmi Rubtech has shown returns of -3.86% over the past day, 7.68% for the past month, -16.3% over 3 months, -29.88% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and 18.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech are 17.58 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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