Here's the live share price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahalaxmi Rubtech has declined 29.88% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahalaxmi Rubtech has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.2
|151.49
|10
|138.98
|146.45
|20
|138.58
|144.16
|50
|153.68
|151.06
|100
|163.83
|163.19
|200
|187.54
|179.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahalaxmi Rubtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 02:51 AM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec - Clarification On Significant Movement In Share Price
Source: Dion Global
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190GJ1991PLC016327 and registration number is 016327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹150.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahalaxmi Rubtech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹160.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech are ₹157.00 and ₹150.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Rubtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹106.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahalaxmi Rubtech has shown returns of -3.86% over the past day, 7.68% for the past month, -16.3% over 3 months, -29.88% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and 18.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech are 17.58 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global