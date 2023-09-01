Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.16
|-14.67
|-35.57
|-47.51
|-4.67
|105.23
|105.23
|9.07
|-1.06
|11.26
|53.65
|72.86
|35.25
|35.25
|5.82
|7.53
|9.94
|22.52
|-8.06
|260.08
|115.38
|2.96
|-16.21
|18.54
|61.65
|30.38
|17.52
|17.52
|7.40
|15.63
|7.97
|49.23
|122.97
|494.74
|250.38
|5.26
|-1.64
|1.69
|5.26
|-16.67
|-34.62
|-71.00
|-4.39
|17.63
|26.87
|46.35
|42.19
|184.37
|44.44
|14.73
|26.53
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|10.22
|29.08
|69.30
|102.19
|101.09
|101.09
|101.09
|-2.27
|-6.42
|-20.45
|80.04
|79.39
|79.39
|79.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190GJ1991PLC016327 and registration number is 016327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹162.49 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is 29.46 and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is 1.96 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹153.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹309.00 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.