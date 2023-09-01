Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹153.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.00₹153.00
₹153.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹309.00
₹153.00
Open Price
₹153.00
Prev. Close
₹153.00
Volume
432

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1153
  • R2153
  • R3153
  • Pivot
    153
  • S1153
  • S2153
  • S3153

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5183.79151.58
  • 10169.76152.69
  • 20165.22156.4
  • 50168.81173.83
  • 100146.94197.57
  • 200126.79206.5

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25190GJ1991PLC016327 and registration number is 016327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jeetmal B Parekh
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Rahul J Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand J Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita S Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balveermal K Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nehal M Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹162.49 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is 29.46 and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is 1.96 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹153.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹309.00 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data