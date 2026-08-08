What is the share price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹150.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahalaxmi Rubtech? The Mahalaxmi Rubtech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech? The market cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹160.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahalaxmi Rubtech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahalaxmi Rubtech are ₹157.00 and ₹150.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Rubtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech is ₹106.40 as on .

How has the Mahalaxmi Rubtech performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahalaxmi Rubtech has shown returns of -3.86% over the past day, 7.68% for the past month, -16.3% over 3 months, -29.88% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and 18.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech are 17.58 and 1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global