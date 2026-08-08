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Best Paints and Pigments Stocks

Track decorative, industrial, and specialty pigment makers benefiting from India’s real estate and auto demand.

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  • Paints and Pigments
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Asian Paints		2,721.002,60,997.7220.2324.370.111.052.5654.7812.2128.23
Berger Paints (India)		531.0061,909.0116.2920.660.023.9811.1550.898.9524.58
Kansai Nerolac Paints		210.0016,984.358.7812.650.012.2011.2828.302.5311.91
JSW Dulux		3,090.0014,151.5880.5520.040.00-1.08-27.467.175.7720.76
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		1,138.109,060.140.644.710.6162.015.12406.292.6310.93
Indigo Paints		1,121.005,350.8312.5716.810.009.394.6536.884.6412.56
Kiri Industries		428.402,791.8086.48-1.410.01-3.87NM0.500.43NM
Sirca Paints India		442.002,510.2413.6817.870.0722.5212.1437.465.2821.95
Indokem		629.351,755.152.905.640.421.7812.31783.7527.22178.62
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		318.001,588.2514.9320.910.18-2.029.1029.834.8417.61
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		406.801,315.5011.4913.120.2112.6023.4818.772.169.73
Ultramarine & Pigments		410.001,197.209.2811.450.0911.654.2414.821.388.08
Sudarshan Colorants India		420.00969.447.8110.820.000.6124.7920.291.704.65
Bhageria Industries		213.00929.627.769.100.1720.3446.2013.481.566.64
Amal		747.55924.1718.5922.850.0057.5211.6031.117.6813.42
Sadhana Nitro Chem		3.07910.16-19.01-11.900.24-29.76NMNM2.00NM
Bodal Chemicals		69.00869.014.138.350.698.537.9612.650.757.02
Shalimar Paints		85.50715.73-25.85-13.390.635.84NMNM2.85NM
Vipul Organics		245.40467.605.898.840.459.4154.5567.723.9917.95
Asahi Songwon Colors		368.20434.016.9110.410.522.0017.2312.461.606.75
Dynemic Products		264.00328.118.1213.770.308.5789.3116.451.345.82
Ushanti Colour Chem		218.95304.05-0.401.781.0746.70NMNM6.0936.02
Poddar Pigments		262.20278.194.205.820.023.24-18.5818.850.797.15
Mahickra Chemicals		275.00268.847.7112.590.241.0516.1852.154.0223.46
Indian Toners & Developers		48.25250.7012.5414.990.001.230.821.930.324.99
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Paints and Pigments sector is Asian Paints. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 35,583.54 cr.

Asian Paints has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,60,997.72 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Asian Paints’s share price gained 8.58%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Asian Paints here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all paints and pigments stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener identifies stocks with recurring demand from home improvement and manufacturing.

Linked to Real Estate Growth

Interior and exterior paints companies like Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Asian Paints, Berger Paints (India), and others see cyclical demand with new housing and repainting.

High Brand Loyalty and Pricing Power

Premium paints with anti-dust, waterproof, and sheen effects fetch strong margins in the paints and pigments industry.

Auto and Industrial Paints Add Diversification

Original equipment manufacturers and infrastructure companies add steady bulk demand for protective coatings.

Specialty Pigments Support Export Revenue

Fine chemical pigments used in inks, cosmetics, and plastics boost topline.

FAQs on Best Paints and Pigments Stocks

Is the industry competitive?

Yes, the industry is very competitive. It is because there are strong entry barriers due to a few dominant players with high brand recall and distribution.

Do pigment makers differ from paint brands?

Yes. pigments are inputs; they supply paint, ink, and coating manufacturers.

What are the major raw materials for paint?

w.financialexpress.com/market/sector/petroleum-stocks/" target="_blank">Crude-derived inputs like titanium dioxide, resins, and solvents.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Paints and Pigments Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund9.67Asian Paints-2.58
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund6.09Asian Paints3.36
SBI Multicap Fund5.27Asian Paints3.23
SBI Large & Midcap Fund4.98Berger Paints (India)9.36

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