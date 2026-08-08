This screener identifies stocks with recurring demand from home improvement and manufacturing.

Linked to Real Estate Growth

Interior and exterior paints companies like Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Asian Paints, Berger Paints (India), and others see cyclical demand with new housing and repainting.

High Brand Loyalty and Pricing Power

Premium paints with anti-dust, waterproof, and sheen effects fetch strong margins in the paints and pigments industry.

Auto and Industrial Paints Add Diversification

Original equipment manufacturers and infrastructure companies add steady bulk demand for protective coatings.

Specialty Pigments Support Export Revenue

Fine chemical pigments used in inks, cosmetics, and plastics boost topline.