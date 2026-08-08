Track decorative, industrial, and specialty pigment makers benefiting from India’s real estate and auto demand.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Asian Paints
|2,721.00
|2,60,997.72
|20.23
|24.37
|0.11
|1.05
|2.56
|54.78
|12.21
|28.23
|Berger Paints (India)
|531.00
|61,909.01
|16.29
|20.66
|0.02
|3.98
|11.15
|50.89
|8.95
|24.58
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|210.00
|16,984.35
|8.78
|12.65
|0.01
|2.20
|11.28
|28.30
|2.53
|11.91
|JSW Dulux
|3,090.00
|14,151.58
|80.55
|20.04
|0.00
|-1.08
|-27.46
|7.17
|5.77
|20.76
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|1,138.10
|9,060.14
|0.64
|4.71
|0.61
|62.01
|5.12
|406.29
|2.63
|10.93
|Indigo Paints
|1,121.00
|5,350.83
|12.57
|16.81
|0.00
|9.39
|4.65
|36.88
|4.64
|12.56
|Kiri Industries
|428.40
|2,791.80
|86.48
|-1.41
|0.01
|-3.87
|NM
|0.50
|0.43
|NM
|Sirca Paints India
|442.00
|2,510.24
|13.68
|17.87
|0.07
|22.52
|12.14
|37.46
|5.28
|21.95
|Indokem
|629.35
|1,755.15
|2.90
|5.64
|0.42
|1.78
|12.31
|783.75
|27.22
|178.62
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|318.00
|1,588.25
|14.93
|20.91
|0.18
|-2.02
|9.10
|29.83
|4.84
|17.61
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|406.80
|1,315.50
|11.49
|13.12
|0.21
|12.60
|23.48
|18.77
|2.16
|9.73
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|410.00
|1,197.20
|9.28
|11.45
|0.09
|11.65
|4.24
|14.82
|1.38
|8.08
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|420.00
|969.44
|7.81
|10.82
|0.00
|0.61
|24.79
|20.29
|1.70
|4.65
|Bhageria Industries
|213.00
|929.62
|7.76
|9.10
|0.17
|20.34
|46.20
|13.48
|1.56
|6.64
|Amal
|747.55
|924.17
|18.59
|22.85
|0.00
|57.52
|11.60
|31.11
|7.68
|13.42
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|3.07
|910.16
|-19.01
|-11.90
|0.24
|-29.76
|NM
|NM
|2.00
|NM
|Bodal Chemicals
|69.00
|869.01
|4.13
|8.35
|0.69
|8.53
|7.96
|12.65
|0.75
|7.02
|Shalimar Paints
|85.50
|715.73
|-25.85
|-13.39
|0.63
|5.84
|NM
|NM
|2.85
|NM
|Vipul Organics
|245.40
|467.60
|5.89
|8.84
|0.45
|9.41
|54.55
|67.72
|3.99
|17.95
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|368.20
|434.01
|6.91
|10.41
|0.52
|2.00
|17.23
|12.46
|1.60
|6.75
|Dynemic Products
|264.00
|328.11
|8.12
|13.77
|0.30
|8.57
|89.31
|16.45
|1.34
|5.82
|Ushanti Colour Chem
|218.95
|304.05
|-0.40
|1.78
|1.07
|46.70
|NM
|NM
|6.09
|36.02
|Poddar Pigments
|262.20
|278.19
|4.20
|5.82
|0.02
|3.24
|-18.58
|18.85
|0.79
|7.15
|Mahickra Chemicals
|275.00
|268.84
|7.71
|12.59
|0.24
|1.05
|16.18
|52.15
|4.02
|23.46
|Indian Toners & Developers
|48.25
|250.70
|12.54
|14.99
|0.00
|1.23
|0.82
|1.93
|0.32
|4.99
The largest company, by revenues, in the Paints and Pigments sector is Asian Paints. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 35,583.54 cr.
Asian Paints has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,60,997.72 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Asian Paints’s share price gained 8.58%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Asian Paints here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all paints and pigments stocks here.
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This screener identifies stocks with recurring demand from home improvement and manufacturing.
Interior and exterior paints companies like Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Asian Paints, Berger Paints (India), and others see cyclical demand with new housing and repainting.
Premium paints with anti-dust, waterproof, and sheen effects fetch strong margins in the paints and pigments industry.
Original equipment manufacturers and infrastructure companies add steady bulk demand for protective coatings.
Fine chemical pigments used in inks, cosmetics, and plastics boost topline.
Yes, the industry is very competitive. It is because there are strong entry barriers due to a few dominant players with high brand recall and distribution.
Yes. pigments are inputs; they supply paint, ink, and coating manufacturers.
w.financialexpress.com/market/sector/petroleum-stocks/" target="_blank">Crude-derived inputs like titanium dioxide, resins, and solvents.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|9.67
|Asian Paints
|-2.58
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|6.09
|Asian Paints
|3.36
|SBI Multicap Fund
|5.27
|Asian Paints
|3.23
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|4.98
|Berger Paints (India)
|9.36