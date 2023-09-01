Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.32
|7.80
|18.81
|28.65
|-6.53
|103.79
|6.30
|3.09
|5.79
|-3.91
|6.54
|-10.68
|189.53
|494.53
|2.30
|1.25
|0.41
|9.55
|6.58
|135.63
|566.76
|12.99
|8.71
|1.20
|23.44
|31.49
|95.60
|151.27
|5.20
|38.17
|48.03
|47.83
|14.71
|104.37
|-27.65
|7.95
|30.37
|51.88
|88.18
|30.30
|376.76
|385.58
|12.84
|7.69
|15.16
|10.75
|-13.80
|127.54
|94.89
|3.08
|-7.85
|53.32
|66.54
|55.28
|55.28
|55.28
|3.58
|33.06
|63.00
|68.41
|102.38
|760.12
|613.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1993PLC071376 and registration number is 071376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints, varnishes and similar coatings, printing ink and mastics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹688.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is 80.16 and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹217.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹140.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.