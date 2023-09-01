Follow Us

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. Share Price

SHREE PUSHKAR CHEMICALS & FERTILISERS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹217.55 Closed
-0.02-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.20₹220.80
₹217.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.45₹279.00
₹217.55
Open Price
₹219.80
Prev. Close
₹217.60
Volume
81,362

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1219.4
  • R2222.2
  • R3223.6
  • Pivot
    218
  • S1215.2
  • S2213.8
  • S3211

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5235.27214.78
  • 10236.76211.07
  • 20234.33205.15
  • 50237.53196.31
  • 100239.47190.37
  • 200245.65191.93

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1993PLC071376 and registration number is 071376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints, varnishes and similar coatings, printing ink and mastics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Punit Makharia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Makharia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satpal Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Barkharani Harsh Nevatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishtiaq Ali
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Makharia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹688.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is 80.16 and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹217.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is ₹140.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

