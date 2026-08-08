What is the share price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹406.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers? The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers? The market cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹1,315.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers are ₹420.70 and ₹406.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹476.60 and 52-week low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹273.40 as on .

How has the Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, 14.11% over 1 year, 29.94% across 3 years, and 17.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers are 18.77 and 2.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global