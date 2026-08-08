Here's the live share price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has gained 14.11% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|395
|408.62
|10
|393.57
|403.83
|20
|403.78
|401.55
|50
|387.92
|392.22
|100
|366.14
|379.54
|200
|368.89
|366.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Shree Pushkar Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Shree Pushkar Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited To Be H
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Shree Pushkar Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Shree Pushkar Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Shree Pushkar Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1993PLC071376 and registration number is 071376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints, varnishes and similar coatings, printing ink and mastics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹406.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹1,315.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers are ₹420.70 and ₹406.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹476.60 and 52-week low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹273.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, 14.11% over 1 year, 29.94% across 3 years, and 17.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers are 18.77 and 2.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global