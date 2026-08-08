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Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE PUSHKAR CHEMICALS & FERTILISERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹406.80 Closed
-4.39₹ -18.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹406.80₹420.70
₹406.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹273.40₹476.60
₹406.80
Open Price
₹420.15
Prev. Close
₹425.50
Volume
1,451

Source: Dion Global

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has gained 14.11% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5395408.62
10393.57403.83
20403.78401.55
50387.92392.22
100366.14379.54
200368.89366.54

Source: Dion Global

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTShree Pushkar Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTShree Pushkar Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited To Be H
Jul 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTShree Pushkar Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 13, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTShree Pushkar Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTShree Pushkar Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1993PLC071376 and registration number is 071376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints, varnishes and similar coatings, printing ink and mastics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Punit Makharia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Makharia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Nayak
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Satpal Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Barkharani Harsh Nevatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ishtiaq Ali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹406.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers?

The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers?

The market cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹1,315.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers are ₹420.70 and ₹406.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹476.60 and 52-week low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is ₹273.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, 14.11% over 1 year, 29.94% across 3 years, and 17.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers are 18.77 and 2.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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