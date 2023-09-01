What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd.? The market cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹1,158.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is -31.43 and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is 3.44 as on .

What is the share price of Shalimar Paints Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹160.35 as on .