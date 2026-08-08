What is the share price of Shalimar Paints? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Paints is ₹85.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shalimar Paints? The Shalimar Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Paints? The market cap of Shalimar Paints is ₹715.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalimar Paints? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Paints are ₹88.65 and ₹84.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Paints? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Paints is ₹89.57 and 52-week low of Shalimar Paints is ₹34.37 as on .

How has the Shalimar Paints performed historically in terms of returns? The Shalimar Paints has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, 60.35% for the past month, 52.0% over 3 months, 12.56% over 1 year, -18.17% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints are -11.04 and 2.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global