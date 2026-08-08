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Shalimar Paints Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHALIMAR PAINTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shalimar Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.50 Closed
-2.51₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shalimar Paints Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.00₹88.65
₹85.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.37₹89.57
₹85.50
Open Price
₹88.65
Prev. Close
₹87.70
Volume
12,410

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Paints Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.3552.0031.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Asian Paints		-1.00-0.507.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.60-3.39-4.74
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.504.243.92-14.792.976.76
Indigo Paints		0.762.4021.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.10-5.90-0.294.944.42
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.60-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shalimar Paints has gained 12.56% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalimar Paints has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).

Shalimar Paints Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Paints Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.0978.71
1068.9673.32
2060.5567.01
5055.259.7
10052.3157.61
20059.3762.72

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Paints Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shalimar Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shalimar Paints Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTShalimar Paints - Clarification On Volume Movement/Increase In Volume
Aug 06, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTShalimar Paints - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Updates
Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTShalimar Paints - Clarification On Volume Movement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTShalimar Paints - Clarification sought from Shalimar Paints Ltd
Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTShalimar Paints - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

Source: Dion Global

About Shalimar Paints

Shalimar Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1902 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222HR1902PLC065611 and registration number is 065611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 569.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Rajeev Uberoi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Raina
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Venugopal Chetlur
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Souvik Pulakesh Sengupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aaditya Gajendra Sharda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Rasiklal Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shalimar Paints Share Price

What is the share price of Shalimar Paints?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Paints is ₹85.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shalimar Paints?

The Shalimar Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Paints?

The market cap of Shalimar Paints is ₹715.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalimar Paints?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Paints are ₹88.65 and ₹84.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Paints?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Paints is ₹89.57 and 52-week low of Shalimar Paints is ₹34.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shalimar Paints performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shalimar Paints has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, 60.35% for the past month, 52.0% over 3 months, 12.56% over 1 year, -18.17% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints are -11.04 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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