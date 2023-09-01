Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shalimar Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1902 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222HR1902PLC065611 and registration number is 065611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹1,158.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is -31.43 and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹160.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹123.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.