Here's the live share price of Shalimar Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52.00
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Asian Paints
|-1.00
|-0.50
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.60
|-3.39
|-4.74
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.50
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.40
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.10
|-5.90
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.60
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shalimar Paints has gained 12.56% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalimar Paints has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.09
|78.71
|10
|68.96
|73.32
|20
|60.55
|67.01
|50
|55.2
|59.7
|100
|52.31
|57.61
|200
|59.37
|62.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shalimar Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Paints - Clarification On Volume Movement/Increase In Volume
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Shalimar Paints - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Updates
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Paints - Clarification On Volume Movement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Shalimar Paints - Clarification sought from Shalimar Paints Ltd
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Shalimar Paints - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Source: Dion Global
Shalimar Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1902 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222HR1902PLC065611 and registration number is 065611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 569.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Paints is ₹85.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalimar Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shalimar Paints is ₹715.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Paints are ₹88.65 and ₹84.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Paints is ₹89.57 and 52-week low of Shalimar Paints is ₹34.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalimar Paints has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, 60.35% for the past month, 52.0% over 3 months, 12.56% over 1 year, -18.17% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints are -11.04 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global