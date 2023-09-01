Follow Us

SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | NSE
₹160.35 Closed
-0.68-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shalimar Paints Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹159.45₹163.00
₹160.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹123.20₹180.00
₹160.35
Open Price
₹162.70
Prev. Close
₹161.45
Volume
75,304

Shalimar Paints Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1162.92
  • R2164.53
  • R3166.07
  • Pivot
    161.38
  • S1159.77
  • S2158.23
  • S3156.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.06161.91
  • 10164.16160.83
  • 20165.6159.04
  • 50167.05155.97
  • 100160.03153.32
  • 200147.1150.57

Shalimar Paints Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.723.173.707.91-4.40132.9771.81
0.05-2.450.6314.79-5.3864.76139.50
2.232.5110.6924.006.7330.14119.26
5.540.3418.4324.851.193.78-1.01
-1.26-3.2910.6827.2639.6630.0057.96
4.390.167.3859.03-2.06-49.25-49.25
3.559.8937.3837.5954.54227.30458.60
0.350.0375.22169.8497.7897.7897.78
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Shalimar Paints Ltd. Share Holdings

Shalimar Paints Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shalimar Paints Ltd.

Shalimar Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1902 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222HR1902PLC065611 and registration number is 065611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rajeev Uberoi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shrivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Alok Perti
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Abhyuday Jindal
    Director
  • Mr. Souvik Pulakesh Sengupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Garg
    Director

FAQs on Shalimar Paints Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd.?

The market cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹1,158.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is -31.43 and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shalimar Paints Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹160.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Paints Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Shalimar Paints Ltd. is ₹123.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

