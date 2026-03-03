Facebook Pixel Code
Sudarshan Colorants India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUDARSHAN COLORANTS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sudarshan Colorants India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹330.00 Closed
-2.88₹ -9.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sudarshan Colorants India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹330.00₹340.50
₹330.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹320.00₹619.80
₹330.00
Open Price
₹340.00
Prev. Close
₹339.80
Volume
209

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sudarshan Colorants India has declined 3.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.04%.

Sudarshan Colorants India’s current P/E of 18.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sudarshan Colorants India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sudarshan Colorants India		-5.46-15.03-24.33-44.41-41.631.53-3.78
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-3.73-8.50-15.60-40.102.8531.118.31
Kiri Industries		-4.76-10.33-29.16-18.28-16.479.02-1.69
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		1.67-5.09-8.79-20.29-27.43-3.8116.31
Indokem		-7.09-27.93-38.1114.70275.1872.9285.98
Ultramarine & Pigments		-2.541.54-0.30-9.80-2.377.736.09
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		0.63-12.75-22.39-5.834.0622.4017.43
Bhageria Industries		-1.45-8.14-15.97-22.803.026.00-1.84
Amal		-2.62-7.68-26.04-48.69-24.7328.8216.68
Bodal Chemicals		-1.10-11.34-11.07-28.82-10.80-9.87-12.07
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-17.4714.626.29-28.67-70.74-54.78-12.15
Vipul Organics		0.54-4.34-6.064.8935.2833.7117.06
Dynemic Products		0.112.17-16.79-38.83-16.16-7.03-13.65
Asahi Songwon Colors		3.45-1.09-13.73-28.09-22.285.65-4.39
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-23.17-25.83-40.98-52.15-35.77-31.6345.80
Indian Toners & Developers		-1.10-2.98-6.83-8.86-0.909.4613.32
Poddar Pigments		-3.80-7.41-11.28-12.99-21.50-4.892.06
Jaysynth Orgochem		-3.73-10.01-16.83-35.72-38.6731.0532.12
AksharChem (India)		-5.45-5.75-15.94-23.68-2.35-2.56-3.97
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-6.90-5.41-15.15-7.2457.02-0.323.10

Over the last one year, Sudarshan Colorants India has declined 41.63% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (2.85%), Kiri Industries (-16.47%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-27.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudarshan Colorants India has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.31%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).

Sudarshan Colorants India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sudarshan Colorants India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5351.24346.15
10353.33351.14
20361.82361.04
50406.07394.04
100447.04437.11
200517.57482.13

Sudarshan Colorants India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sudarshan Colorants India saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.25%, while DII stake decreased to 0.51%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sudarshan Colorants India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 11, 2026, 12:30 AM ISTSudarshan Colorants - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Reason For Delay In Disclosure Of Event
Feb 04, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTSudarshan Colorants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 04, 2026, 12:33 AM ISTSudarshan Colorants - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 04, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTSudarshan Colorants - Board Meeting Outcome for Announcement Under Reg 30 - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 03, 202
Feb 03, 2026, 5:52 AM ISTSudarshan Colorants - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Appeal Filed Against Order Passed By The Office Of Commercial Tax Officer

About Sudarshan Colorants India

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1956PLC010806 and registration number is 010806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 825.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Rathi
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Sambit Roy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kewal Handa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Diana Dhote
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Raisinghani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anu Wakhlu
    Ind. Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Mandar Velankar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sudarshan Colorants India Share Price

What is the share price of Sudarshan Colorants India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹330.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sudarshan Colorants India?

The Sudarshan Colorants India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Colorants India?

The market cap of Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹761.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudarshan Colorants India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Colorants India are ₹340.50 and ₹330.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudarshan Colorants India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Colorants India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹619.80 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹320.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sudarshan Colorants India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sudarshan Colorants India has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -10.45% for the past month, -27.79% over 3 months, -41.04% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudarshan Colorants India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Colorants India are 18.13 and 1.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sudarshan Colorants India News

