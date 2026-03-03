Here's the live share price of Sudarshan Colorants India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sudarshan Colorants India has declined 3.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.04%.
Sudarshan Colorants India’s current P/E of 18.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-5.46
|-15.03
|-24.33
|-44.41
|-41.63
|1.53
|-3.78
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-3.73
|-8.50
|-15.60
|-40.10
|2.85
|31.11
|8.31
|Kiri Industries
|-4.76
|-10.33
|-29.16
|-18.28
|-16.47
|9.02
|-1.69
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|1.67
|-5.09
|-8.79
|-20.29
|-27.43
|-3.81
|16.31
|Indokem
|-7.09
|-27.93
|-38.11
|14.70
|275.18
|72.92
|85.98
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|-2.54
|1.54
|-0.30
|-9.80
|-2.37
|7.73
|6.09
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|0.63
|-12.75
|-22.39
|-5.83
|4.06
|22.40
|17.43
|Bhageria Industries
|-1.45
|-8.14
|-15.97
|-22.80
|3.02
|6.00
|-1.84
|Amal
|-2.62
|-7.68
|-26.04
|-48.69
|-24.73
|28.82
|16.68
|Bodal Chemicals
|-1.10
|-11.34
|-11.07
|-28.82
|-10.80
|-9.87
|-12.07
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-17.47
|14.62
|6.29
|-28.67
|-70.74
|-54.78
|-12.15
|Vipul Organics
|0.54
|-4.34
|-6.06
|4.89
|35.28
|33.71
|17.06
|Dynemic Products
|0.11
|2.17
|-16.79
|-38.83
|-16.16
|-7.03
|-13.65
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|3.45
|-1.09
|-13.73
|-28.09
|-22.28
|5.65
|-4.39
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-23.17
|-25.83
|-40.98
|-52.15
|-35.77
|-31.63
|45.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|-1.10
|-2.98
|-6.83
|-8.86
|-0.90
|9.46
|13.32
|Poddar Pigments
|-3.80
|-7.41
|-11.28
|-12.99
|-21.50
|-4.89
|2.06
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-3.73
|-10.01
|-16.83
|-35.72
|-38.67
|31.05
|32.12
|AksharChem (India)
|-5.45
|-5.75
|-15.94
|-23.68
|-2.35
|-2.56
|-3.97
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-6.90
|-5.41
|-15.15
|-7.24
|57.02
|-0.32
|3.10
Over the last one year, Sudarshan Colorants India has declined 41.63% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (2.85%), Kiri Industries (-16.47%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-27.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudarshan Colorants India has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.31%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|351.24
|346.15
|10
|353.33
|351.14
|20
|361.82
|361.04
|50
|406.07
|394.04
|100
|447.04
|437.11
|200
|517.57
|482.13
In the latest quarter, Sudarshan Colorants India saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.25%, while DII stake decreased to 0.51%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
|Sudarshan Colorants - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Reason For Delay In Disclosure Of Event
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|Sudarshan Colorants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
|Sudarshan Colorants - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
|Sudarshan Colorants - Board Meeting Outcome for Announcement Under Reg 30 - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 03, 202
|Feb 03, 2026, 5:52 AM IST
|Sudarshan Colorants - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Appeal Filed Against Order Passed By The Office Of Commercial Tax Officer
Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1956PLC010806 and registration number is 010806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 825.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹330.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sudarshan Colorants India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹761.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Colorants India are ₹340.50 and ₹330.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Colorants India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹619.80 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Colorants India is ₹320.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sudarshan Colorants India has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -10.45% for the past month, -27.79% over 3 months, -41.04% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Colorants India are 18.13 and 1.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.