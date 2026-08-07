Here's the live share price of Bhageria Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhageria Industries has gained 19.76% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhageria Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.58
|212.59
|10
|215.81
|213.04
|20
|212
|212.84
|50
|204.8
|204.45
|100
|180.05
|192.48
|200
|179.88
|184.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhageria Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Bhageria Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Bhageria Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Bhageria Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Update
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Bhageria Industries - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Bhageria Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Bhageria Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1989PLC052574 and registration number is 052574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 871.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhageria Industries is ₹213.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhageria Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhageria Industries is ₹929.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhageria Industries are ₹213.00 and ₹203.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhageria Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhageria Industries is ₹245.75 and 52-week low of Bhageria Industries is ₹128.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhageria Industries has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, 25.78% over 3 months, 19.76% over 1 year, 12.47% across 3 years, and -2.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries are 13.48 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global