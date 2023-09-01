Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhageria Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1989PLC052574 and registration number is 052574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 596.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹715.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is 51.41 and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹164.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhageria Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹112.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.