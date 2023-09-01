Follow Us

BHAGERIA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹164.05 Closed
-0.3-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhageria Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.05₹166.20
₹164.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.35₹209.00
₹164.05
Open Price
₹164.10
Prev. Close
₹164.55
Volume
22,607

Bhageria Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1166.08
  • R2168.22
  • R3170.23
  • Pivot
    164.07
  • S1161.93
  • S2159.92
  • S3157.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5168.38162.2
  • 10169.82159.54
  • 20171.87156.55
  • 50177.41151.98
  • 100178.45148.04
  • 200206.75151.87

Bhageria Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Bhageria Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhageria Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhageria Industries Ltd.

Bhageria Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1989PLC052574 and registration number is 052574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 596.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Bhageria
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vinod Bhageria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Bhageria
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Ameya Prakash Jadhav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Shriram Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukund Manohar Chitale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Ganapati Dadasaheb Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bhageria Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹715.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is 51.41 and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhageria Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹164.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhageria Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhageria Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹112.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

