What is the share price of Bhageria Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhageria Industries is ₹213.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhageria Industries? The Bhageria Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhageria Industries? The market cap of Bhageria Industries is ₹929.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhageria Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhageria Industries are ₹213.00 and ₹203.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhageria Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhageria Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhageria Industries is ₹245.75 and 52-week low of Bhageria Industries is ₹128.15 as on .

How has the Bhageria Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhageria Industries has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, 25.78% over 3 months, 19.76% over 1 year, 12.47% across 3 years, and -2.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries are 13.48 and 1.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global