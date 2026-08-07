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Bhageria Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHAGERIA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Bhageria Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹213.00 Closed
1.67₹ 3.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhageria Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.00₹213.00
₹213.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.15₹245.75
₹213.00
Open Price
₹203.00
Prev. Close
₹209.50
Volume
985

Source: Dion Global

Bhageria Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhageria Industries has gained 19.76% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhageria Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Bhageria Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhageria Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5209.58212.59
10215.81213.04
20212212.84
50204.8204.45
100180.05192.48
200179.88184.92

Source: Dion Global

Bhageria Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhageria Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhageria Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTBhageria Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTBhageria Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTBhageria Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Update
Jul 23, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTBhageria Industries - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Jul 23, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTBhageria Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bhageria Industries

Bhageria Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1989PLC052574 and registration number is 052574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 871.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Bhageria
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Bhageria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Bhageria
    Jt. Managing Director & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M M Chitale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ameya Jadhav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. (Dr) G D Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bhageria Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bhageria Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhageria Industries is ₹213.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhageria Industries?

The Bhageria Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhageria Industries?

The market cap of Bhageria Industries is ₹929.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhageria Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhageria Industries are ₹213.00 and ₹203.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhageria Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhageria Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhageria Industries is ₹245.75 and 52-week low of Bhageria Industries is ₹128.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhageria Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhageria Industries has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, 25.78% over 3 months, 19.76% over 1 year, 12.47% across 3 years, and -2.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries are 13.48 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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