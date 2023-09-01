What is the Market Cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹715.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is 51.41 and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd. is 1.42 as on .

What is the share price of Bhageria Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhageria Industries Ltd. is ₹164.05 as on .