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Indian Toners & Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN TONERS & DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Indian Toners & Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.25 Closed
0.54₹ 0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Toners & Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.45₹48.89
₹48.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.08₹62.00
₹48.25
Open Price
₹47.99
Prev. Close
₹47.99
Volume
12,906

Source: Dion Global

Indian Toners & Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Toners & Developers has declined 8.04% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Toners & Developers has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Indian Toners & Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Toners & Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.4447.84
1049.0748.82
2052.9650.73
5053.1852.04
10050.7351.61
20050.9351.47

Source: Dion Global

Indian Toners & Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Toners & Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indian Toners & Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTIndian Toners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 28, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTIndian Toners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 28, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTIndian Toners - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 21, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTIndian Toners - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTIndian Toners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Toners & Developers

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74993UP1990PLC015721 and registration number is 015721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshat Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satyendra Paroothi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Pershad Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Chamaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Toners & Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Toners & Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Toners & Developers is ₹48.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Toners & Developers?

The Indian Toners & Developers is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Toners & Developers?

The market cap of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹52.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Toners & Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Toners & Developers are ₹48.89 and ₹47.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Toners & Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Toners & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹43.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Toners & Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Toners & Developers has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, -18.39% for the past month, -8.2% over 3 months, -8.04% over 1 year, -8.43% across 3 years, and 5.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Toners & Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Toners & Developers are 1.93 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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