What is the share price of Indian Toners & Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Toners & Developers is ₹48.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Toners & Developers? The Indian Toners & Developers is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Toners & Developers? The market cap of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹52.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Toners & Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Toners & Developers are ₹48.89 and ₹47.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Toners & Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Toners & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹43.08 as on .

How has the Indian Toners & Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Toners & Developers has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, -18.39% for the past month, -8.2% over 3 months, -8.04% over 1 year, -8.43% across 3 years, and 5.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Toners & Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Toners & Developers are 1.93 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global