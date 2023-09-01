Follow Us

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAN TONERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹291.60 Closed
0.170.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹289.00₹301.00
₹291.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹158.65₹324.00
₹291.60
Open Price
₹301.00
Prev. Close
₹291.10
Volume
8,241

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1298.73
  • R2305.87
  • R3310.73
  • Pivot
    293.87
  • S1286.73
  • S2281.87
  • S3274.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5176.92293.64
  • 10176.71291.04
  • 20177.72286.74
  • 50184.7276.38
  • 100174.02260.56
  • 200171.91237.11

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78
3.8723.1944.6346.4526.2626.2626.26

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74993UP1990PLC015721 and registration number is 015721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshat Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neena Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manisha Chamaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyendra Paroothi
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is ₹316.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is 11.66 and PB ratio of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is ₹291.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is ₹324.00 and 52-week low of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is ₹158.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

