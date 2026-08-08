Here's the live share price of Indian Toners & Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Toners & Developers has declined 8.04% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Toners & Developers has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.44
|47.84
|10
|49.07
|48.82
|20
|52.96
|50.73
|50
|53.18
|52.04
|100
|50.73
|51.61
|200
|50.93
|51.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Toners & Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Indian Toners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Indian Toners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Indian Toners - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Indian Toners - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Indian Toners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74993UP1990PLC015721 and registration number is 015721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Toners & Developers is ₹48.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Toners & Developers is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹52.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Toners & Developers are ₹48.89 and ₹47.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Toners & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Indian Toners & Developers is ₹43.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Toners & Developers has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, -18.39% for the past month, -8.2% over 3 months, -8.04% over 1 year, -8.43% across 3 years, and 5.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Toners & Developers are 1.93 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global