Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|17.11
|20.06
|31.42
|35.22
|-8.65
|25.46
|-29.98
|7.84
|7.86
|48.90
|50.11
|8.67
|24.28
|-12.32
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
|3.87
|23.19
|44.63
|46.45
|26.26
|26.26
|26.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indokem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1964PLC013088 and registration number is 013088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indokem Ltd. is ₹227.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indokem Ltd. is 270.99 and PB ratio of Indokem Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indokem Ltd. is ₹93.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indokem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indokem Ltd. is ₹155.90 and 52-week low of Indokem Ltd. is ₹59.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.