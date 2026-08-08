Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Indokem Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDOKEM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Indokem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹629.35 Closed
10.00₹ 57.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indokem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹569.95₹629.35
₹629.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹325.00₹930.00
₹629.35
Open Price
₹583.60
Prev. Close
₹572.15
Volume
19,035

Source: Dion Global

Indokem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indokem		7.1327.961.97-11.5584.4289.8976.25
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8824.4120.1117.88-22.0429.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4413.091.29-17.2-23.0815.09-4.22
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.534.556.933.25-12.44-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3-4.24-1.2414.4310.629.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.417.81-5.39-7.55-20.372.90.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0720.3111.0513.15-28.87-2.8-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.924.2827.8133.8421.6112.47-2.97
Amal		0.8726.0824.4633.86-24.0140.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.8313.783.4978.04-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7315.38-5.8534.012.04-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.4-2.0620.7115.2910.1440.415.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7741.4543.1861.4924.617.80.04
Dynemic Products		0.7613.0611.7920-22.03-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.02-7.59-6.8
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-16.55-10.08-3.23-7.78-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-3.72-15.22-31.91-52.15-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2427.9637.9226.611.053.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.086.15-2.12-6.03-38.5634.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.8-3.72.20.851.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indokem has gained 84.42% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-12.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Indokem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Indokem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indokem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5595.82599.84
10609.52595.51
20562.88578.57
50539.83558.6
100541.62561.99
200623.81546.45

Source: Dion Global

Indokem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indokem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Indokem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTIndokem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTIndokem - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On 31St July, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTIndokem - Results- Financial Results For 30Th June 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTIndokem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTIndokem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Indokem

Indokem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1964PLC013088 and registration number is 013088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kishore Khatau
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arupkumar Basu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Mahendra Khatau
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Asha Mahendra Khatau
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suyash Neelkanth Bhise
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Vidyadhar Khandekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Pankaj Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indokem Share Price

What is the share price of Indokem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indokem is ₹629.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indokem?

The Indokem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indokem?

The market cap of Indokem is ₹1,755.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indokem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indokem are ₹629.35 and ₹569.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indokem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indokem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indokem is ₹930.00 and 52-week low of Indokem is ₹325.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indokem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indokem has shown returns of 10.0% over the past day, 25.47% for the past month, -1.58% over 3 months, 88.09% over 1 year, 89.89% across 3 years, and 76.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indokem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indokem are 783.75 and 27.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indokem News

More Indokem News
Market Pulse