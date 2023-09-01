Follow Us

INDOKEM LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹93.49 Closed
1.641.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indokem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.15₹94.00
₹93.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.05₹155.90
₹93.49
Open Price
₹94.00
Prev. Close
₹91.98
Volume
5,703

Indokem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.94
  • R296.4
  • R398.79
  • Pivot
    92.55
  • S191.09
  • S288.7
  • S387.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.2991.44
  • 1094.6491.71
  • 2089.6292.55
  • 5076.0895.46
  • 10068.3298.7
  • 20059.5597.16

Indokem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
17.1120.0631.4235.22-8.6525.46-29.98
7.847.8648.9050.118.6724.28-12.32
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78
3.8723.1944.6346.4526.2626.2626.26

Indokem Ltd. Share Holdings

Indokem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indokem Ltd.

Indokem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1964PLC013088 and registration number is 013088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra K Khatau
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish M Khatau
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Asha M Khatau
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Pershad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhalchandra Sontakke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indokem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indokem Ltd.?

The market cap of Indokem Ltd. is ₹227.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indokem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indokem Ltd. is 270.99 and PB ratio of Indokem Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indokem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indokem Ltd. is ₹93.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indokem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indokem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indokem Ltd. is ₹155.90 and 52-week low of Indokem Ltd. is ₹59.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

