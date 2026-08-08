What is the share price of Indokem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indokem is ₹629.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Indokem? The Indokem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indokem? The market cap of Indokem is ₹1,755.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indokem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indokem are ₹629.35 and ₹569.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indokem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indokem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indokem is ₹930.00 and 52-week low of Indokem is ₹325.00 as on .

How has the Indokem performed historically in terms of returns? The Indokem has shown returns of 10.0% over the past day, 25.47% for the past month, -1.58% over 3 months, 88.09% over 1 year, 89.89% across 3 years, and 76.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indokem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indokem are 783.75 and 27.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global