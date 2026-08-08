Here's the live share price of Indokem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indokem
|7.13
|27.96
|1.97
|-11.55
|84.42
|89.89
|76.25
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|24.41
|20.11
|17.88
|-22.04
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|13.09
|1.29
|-17.2
|-23.08
|15.09
|-4.22
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|4.55
|6.93
|3.25
|-12.44
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3
|-4.24
|-1.24
|14.43
|10.6
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|7.81
|-5.39
|-7.55
|-20.37
|2.9
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|20.31
|11.05
|13.15
|-28.87
|-2.8
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|4.28
|27.81
|33.84
|21.61
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|26.08
|24.46
|33.86
|-24.01
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.83
|13.7
|83.49
|78.04
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|15.38
|-5.85
|34.01
|2.04
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.4
|-2.06
|20.71
|15.29
|10.14
|40.4
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|41.45
|43.18
|61.49
|24.6
|17.8
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|13.06
|11.79
|20
|-22.03
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.02
|-7.59
|-6.8
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-16.55
|-10.08
|-3.23
|-7.78
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-3.72
|-15.22
|-31.91
|-52.15
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|27.96
|37.92
|26.6
|11.05
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|6.15
|-2.12
|-6.03
|-38.56
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.8
|-3.7
|2.2
|0.85
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indokem has gained 84.42% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-12.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Indokem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|595.82
|599.84
|10
|609.52
|595.51
|20
|562.88
|578.57
|50
|539.83
|558.6
|100
|541.62
|561.99
|200
|623.81
|546.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indokem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Indokem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Indokem - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On 31St July, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Indokem - Results- Financial Results For 30Th June 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Indokem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Indokem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Indokem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1964PLC013088 and registration number is 013088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indokem is ₹629.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indokem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indokem is ₹1,755.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indokem are ₹629.35 and ₹569.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indokem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indokem is ₹930.00 and 52-week low of Indokem is ₹325.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indokem has shown returns of 10.0% over the past day, 25.47% for the past month, -1.58% over 3 months, 88.09% over 1 year, 89.89% across 3 years, and 76.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indokem are 783.75 and 27.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global