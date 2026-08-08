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Vipul Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIPUL ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Vipul Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹245.40 Closed
-0.59₹ -1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vipul Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹244.05₹251.75
₹245.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.80₹309.00
₹245.40
Open Price
₹246.95
Prev. Close
₹246.85
Volume
1,750

Source: Dion Global

Vipul Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vipul Organics		2.4-2.0620.7115.2910.1440.415.34
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8824.4120.1117.88-22.0429.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4413.091.29-17.2-23.0815.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1327.961.97-11.5584.4289.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.534.556.933.25-12.44-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3-4.24-1.2414.4310.629.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.417.81-5.39-7.55-20.372.90.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0720.3111.0513.15-28.87-2.8-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.924.2827.8133.8421.6112.47-2.97
Amal		0.8726.0824.4633.86-24.0140.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.8313.783.4978.04-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7315.38-5.8534.012.04-3.52-9.55
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7741.4543.1861.4924.617.80.04
Dynemic Products		0.7613.0611.7920-22.03-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.02-7.59-6.8
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-16.55-10.08-3.23-7.78-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-3.72-15.22-31.91-52.15-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2427.9637.9226.611.053.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.086.15-2.12-6.03-38.5634.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.8-3.72.20.851.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vipul Organics has gained 10.14% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Indokem (84.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Vipul Organics has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Vipul Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vipul Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.2247.69
10248.24248.27
20249.5248.88
50246.43242.67
100218.06230.62
200212.6217.87

Source: Dion Global

Vipul Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vipul Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vipul Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTVipul Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
Jul 29, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTVipul Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 29, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTVipul Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 20, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTVipul Organics - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialization (Demat) Of Physical Shares
Jul 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTVipul Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Vipul Organics

Vipul Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1972PLC015857 and registration number is 015857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipul P Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir V Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Shiv Nath Sahai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Megha S Bhati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddhan Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vipul Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Vipul Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul Organics is ₹245.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vipul Organics?

The Vipul Organics is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vipul Organics?

The market cap of Vipul Organics is ₹467.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vipul Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vipul Organics are ₹251.75 and ₹244.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vipul Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul Organics is ₹309.00 and 52-week low of Vipul Organics is ₹156.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vipul Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vipul Organics has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, 20.29% over 3 months, 9.87% over 1 year, 40.4% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vipul Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vipul Organics are 67.72 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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