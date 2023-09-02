Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
|3.87
|23.19
|44.63
|46.45
|26.26
|26.26
|26.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vipul Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1972PLC015857 and registration number is 015857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹174.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vipul Organics Ltd. is 121.84 and PB ratio of Vipul Organics Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹136.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.