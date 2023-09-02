Follow Us

Vipul Organics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIPUL ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹136.10 Closed
1.041.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vipul Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.20₹137.80
₹136.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.00₹182.00
₹136.10
Open Price
₹132.00
Prev. Close
₹134.70
Volume
5,715

Vipul Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.2
  • R2142.3
  • R3146.8
  • Pivot
    134.7
  • S1131.6
  • S2127.1
  • S3124

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.93134.06
  • 10149.9131.5
  • 20151.32125.81
  • 50153.6118.01
  • 100156.16115.81
  • 200162.96120.29

Vipul Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78
3.8723.1944.6346.4526.2626.2626.26

Vipul Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Vipul Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vipul Organics Ltd.

Vipul Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1972PLC015857 and registration number is 015857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul P Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir V Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Shiv Nath Sahai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Y Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasannakumar B Gawde
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Megha S Bhati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vipul Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vipul Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹174.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vipul Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vipul Organics Ltd. is 121.84 and PB ratio of Vipul Organics Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vipul Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹136.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vipul Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Vipul Organics Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

