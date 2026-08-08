Here's the live share price of Vipul Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vipul Organics
|2.4
|-2.06
|20.71
|15.29
|10.14
|40.4
|15.34
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|24.41
|20.11
|17.88
|-22.04
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|13.09
|1.29
|-17.2
|-23.08
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|27.96
|1.97
|-11.55
|84.42
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|4.55
|6.93
|3.25
|-12.44
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3
|-4.24
|-1.24
|14.43
|10.6
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|7.81
|-5.39
|-7.55
|-20.37
|2.9
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|20.31
|11.05
|13.15
|-28.87
|-2.8
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|4.28
|27.81
|33.84
|21.61
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|26.08
|24.46
|33.86
|-24.01
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.83
|13.7
|83.49
|78.04
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|15.38
|-5.85
|34.01
|2.04
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|41.45
|43.18
|61.49
|24.6
|17.8
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|13.06
|11.79
|20
|-22.03
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.02
|-7.59
|-6.8
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-16.55
|-10.08
|-3.23
|-7.78
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-3.72
|-15.22
|-31.91
|-52.15
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|27.96
|37.92
|26.6
|11.05
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|6.15
|-2.12
|-6.03
|-38.56
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.8
|-3.7
|2.2
|0.85
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vipul Organics has gained 10.14% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Indokem (84.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Vipul Organics has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.2
|247.69
|10
|248.24
|248.27
|20
|249.5
|248.88
|50
|246.43
|242.67
|100
|218.06
|230.62
|200
|212.6
|217.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vipul Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Vipul Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Vipul Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Vipul Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Vipul Organics - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialization (Demat) Of Physical Shares
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Vipul Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Vipul Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1972PLC015857 and registration number is 015857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul Organics is ₹245.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vipul Organics is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vipul Organics is ₹467.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vipul Organics are ₹251.75 and ₹244.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul Organics is ₹309.00 and 52-week low of Vipul Organics is ₹156.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vipul Organics has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, 20.29% over 3 months, 9.87% over 1 year, 40.4% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vipul Organics are 67.72 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global