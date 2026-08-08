What is the share price of Mahickra Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahickra Chemicals is ₹275.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahickra Chemicals? The Mahickra Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahickra Chemicals? The market cap of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹268.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahickra Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahickra Chemicals are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahickra Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahickra Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹287.00 and 52-week low of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹131.00 as on .

How has the Mahickra Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahickra Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.02% for the past month, 12.54% over 3 months, 103.7% over 1 year, 49.08% across 3 years, and 26.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals are 52.15 and 4.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global