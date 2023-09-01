Follow Us

MAHICKRA CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹82.30 Closed
2.361.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.00₹82.95
₹82.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.90₹105.00
₹82.30
Open Price
₹81.00
Prev. Close
₹80.40
Volume
12,000

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R181
  • R281
  • R381
  • Pivot
    81
  • S181
  • S281
  • S381

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.9881.88
  • 1068.882.4
  • 2069.6882.75
  • 5070.1384.26
  • 10073.5785.29
  • 20077.4684.11

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.543.46-3.35-14.9420.9615.6067.86
6.101.979.053.35-19.9223.57130.81
1.631.7310.7234.278.1313.1416.02
7.4714.8629.8234.8718.70433.33415.84
9.95-17.80-28.22-28.86-28.86-28.86-28.86
2.24-2.68-4.74-0.29-44.22-47.70-52.48
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.667.5347.9949.868.3624.08-12.51
3.567.7026.6427.92-6.2225.7210.36
-1.8030.6119.9834.4110.79103.47158.52
5.467.2711.5334.7440.3697.1445.65
-5.330.3917.7218.63-22.8519.75-14.84
6.431.109.589.51-19.456.41-50.13
6.3926.5544.7455.9540.59206.59226.63
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Feb, 2022Board MeetingInterim dividend

About Mahickra Chemicals Ltd.

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2017PLC099781 and registration number is 099781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Miteshkumar C Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar C Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Komal Miteshkumar Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vrusha A Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhil S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhanik J Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahickra Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹66.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹82.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹64.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

