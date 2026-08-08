Here's the live share price of Mahickra Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahickra Chemicals
|0.13
|12.02
|12.54
|71.02
|103.70
|49.08
|26.69
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|12.40
|23.35
|17.96
|18.15
|-21.86
|29.10
|10.31
|Kiri Industries
|3.20
|11.58
|-1.04
|-17.37
|-25.36
|14.97
|-4.19
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.78
|6.40
|7.38
|2.46
|-14.48
|-8.56
|-0.41
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|2.61
|-3.42
|4.91
|13.19
|13.59
|29.78
|17.62
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.07
|8.28
|-0.96
|-2.03
|-2.03
|-0.68
|-0.41
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|16.59
|16.33
|14.98
|12.25
|-28.76
|-2.66
|-6.76
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.24
|-2.34
|24.22
|30.95
|16.72
|11.50
|-3.42
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|13.53
|7.09
|10.62
|80.41
|72.90
|-45.63
|-33.10
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.38
|12.97
|-5.62
|33.71
|1.03
|-3.26
|-9.53
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-7.44
|42.16
|39.37
|58.45
|27.46
|17.48
|-0.06
|Dynemic Products
|-0.92
|12.39
|9.57
|18.64
|-24.31
|-4.33
|-15.00
|Ushanti Colour Chem
|6.83
|15.15
|65.25
|271.42
|376.50
|48.76
|37.55
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.59
|6.60
|-1.04
|2.05
|-9.16
|-8.05
|-7.03
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-2.14
|-8.24
|-17.64
|-33.71
|-53.42
|-30.76
|-19.79
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|-4.43
|-4.88
|-1.15
|72.28
|148.95
|50.89
|27.99
|AksharChem (India)
|11.32
|18.18
|30.78
|24.11
|7.65
|2.49
|-9.94
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|3.88
|1.52
|-6.63
|-20.61
|-21.71
|-18.98
|-1.84
|Hindprakash Industries
|2.67
|3.30
|-7.16
|-2.59
|1.24
|1.12
|20.01
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-5.13
|-15.16
|-18.18
|-18.26
|-16.54
|5.59
|3.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahickra Chemicals has gained 103.70% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahickra Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|267.24
|262.23
|10
|259.56
|261.09
|20
|255.58
|257.66
|50
|247.95
|247.85
|100
|227.96
|230.04
|200
|192.22
|202.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahickra Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mahickra Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2017PLC099781 and registration number is 099781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahickra Chemicals is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahickra Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹268.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahickra Chemicals are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahickra Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹287.00 and 52-week low of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹131.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahickra Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.02% for the past month, 12.54% over 3 months, 103.7% over 1 year, 49.08% across 3 years, and 26.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals are 52.15 and 4.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global