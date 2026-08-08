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Mahickra Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHICKRA CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Mahickra Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹275.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahickra Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹275.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.00₹287.00
₹275.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹275.00

Source: Dion Global

Mahickra Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahickra Chemicals		0.1312.0212.5471.02103.7049.0826.69
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		12.4023.3517.9618.15-21.8629.1010.31
Kiri Industries		3.2011.58-1.04-17.37-25.3614.97-4.19
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.786.407.382.46-14.48-8.56-0.41
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		2.61-3.424.9113.1913.5929.7817.62
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.078.28-0.96-2.03-2.03-0.68-0.41
Sudarshan Colorants India		16.5916.3314.9812.25-28.76-2.66-6.76
Bhageria Industries		-2.24-2.3424.2230.9516.7211.50-3.42
Sadhana Nitro Chem		13.537.0910.6280.4172.90-45.63-33.10
Bodal Chemicals		-2.3812.97-5.6233.711.03-3.26-9.53
Asahi Songwon Colors		-7.4442.1639.3758.4527.4617.48-0.06
Dynemic Products		-0.9212.399.5718.64-24.31-4.33-15.00
Ushanti Colour Chem		6.8315.1565.25271.42376.5048.7637.55
Poddar Pigments		-1.596.60-1.042.05-9.16-8.05-7.03
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-2.14-8.24-17.64-33.71-53.42-30.76-19.79
Silkflex Polymers (India)		-4.43-4.88-1.1572.28148.9550.8927.99
AksharChem (India)		11.3218.1830.7824.117.652.49-9.94
Ducol Organics & Colours		3.881.52-6.63-20.61-21.71-18.98-1.84
Hindprakash Industries		2.673.30-7.16-2.591.241.1220.01
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-5.13-15.16-18.18-18.26-16.545.593.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahickra Chemicals has gained 103.70% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahickra Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).

Mahickra Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahickra Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5267.24262.23
10259.56261.09
20255.58257.66
50247.95247.85
100227.96230.04
200192.22202.42

Source: Dion Global

Mahickra Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahickra Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahickra Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mahickra Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Mahickra Chemicals

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2017PLC099781 and registration number is 099781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Miteshkumar C Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar C Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Komal Miteshkumar Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Amisha Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niren Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Basari Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahickra Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Mahickra Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahickra Chemicals is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahickra Chemicals?

The Mahickra Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahickra Chemicals?

The market cap of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹268.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahickra Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahickra Chemicals are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahickra Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahickra Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹287.00 and 52-week low of Mahickra Chemicals is ₹131.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahickra Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahickra Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.02% for the past month, 12.54% over 3 months, 103.7% over 1 year, 49.08% across 3 years, and 26.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals are 52.15 and 4.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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