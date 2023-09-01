Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2017PLC099781 and registration number is 099781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.