Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.54
|3.46
|-3.35
|-14.94
|20.96
|15.60
|67.86
|6.10
|1.97
|9.05
|3.35
|-19.92
|23.57
|130.81
|1.63
|1.73
|10.72
|34.27
|8.13
|13.14
|16.02
|7.47
|14.86
|29.82
|34.87
|18.70
|433.33
|415.84
|9.95
|-17.80
|-28.22
|-28.86
|-28.86
|-28.86
|-28.86
|2.24
|-2.68
|-4.74
|-0.29
|-44.22
|-47.70
|-52.48
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|7.66
|7.53
|47.99
|49.86
|8.36
|24.08
|-12.51
|3.56
|7.70
|26.64
|27.92
|-6.22
|25.72
|10.36
|-1.80
|30.61
|19.98
|34.41
|10.79
|103.47
|158.52
|5.46
|7.27
|11.53
|34.74
|40.36
|97.14
|45.65
|-5.33
|0.39
|17.72
|18.63
|-22.85
|19.75
|-14.84
|6.43
|1.10
|9.58
|9.51
|-19.45
|6.41
|-50.13
|6.39
|26.55
|44.74
|55.95
|40.59
|206.59
|226.63
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim dividend
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2017PLC099781 and registration number is 099781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹66.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹82.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd. is ₹64.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.