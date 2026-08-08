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Poddar Pigments Share Price

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BSE

PODDAR PIGMENTS

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Poddar Pigments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹262.20 Closed
4.34₹ 10.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Poddar Pigments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹255.50₹262.20
₹262.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹204.20₹320.10
₹262.20
Open Price
₹255.55
Prev. Close
₹251.30
Volume
69

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Pigments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Poddar Pigments has declined 7.27% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Poddar Pigments has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Poddar Pigments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Pigments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5255.91255.45
10258.64255.02
20248.63252.74
50249.55249.79
100242.25249.29
200253.5258.1

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Pigments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Poddar Pigments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Poddar Pigments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTPoddar Pigments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Jul 13, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTPoddar Pigments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTPoddar Pigments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 15, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTPoddar Pigments - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 15, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTPoddar Pigments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Poddar Pigments

Poddar Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1991PLC006307 and registration number is 006307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 374.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S S Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Goenka
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Mahima P Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Mahadevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajendra Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramaseshan Mohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Poddar Pigments Share Price

What is the share price of Poddar Pigments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Pigments is ₹262.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Poddar Pigments?

The Poddar Pigments is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Pigments?

The market cap of Poddar Pigments is ₹278.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Poddar Pigments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Poddar Pigments are ₹262.20 and ₹255.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poddar Pigments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Pigments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Pigments is ₹320.10 and 52-week low of Poddar Pigments is ₹204.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Poddar Pigments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Poddar Pigments has shown returns of 4.34% over the past day, 10.59% for the past month, 4.36% over 3 months, -7.27% over 1 year, -7.59% across 3 years, and -6.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments are 18.85 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Pigments News

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