Here's the live share price of Poddar Pigments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Poddar Pigments has declined 7.27% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Poddar Pigments has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|255.91
|255.45
|10
|258.64
|255.02
|20
|248.63
|252.74
|50
|249.55
|249.79
|100
|242.25
|249.29
|200
|253.5
|258.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Poddar Pigments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Poddar Pigments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Poddar Pigments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Poddar Pigments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 15, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Poddar Pigments - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 15, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Poddar Pigments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Poddar Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1991PLC006307 and registration number is 006307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 374.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Pigments is ₹262.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poddar Pigments is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Poddar Pigments is ₹278.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Poddar Pigments are ₹262.20 and ₹255.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Pigments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Pigments is ₹320.10 and 52-week low of Poddar Pigments is ₹204.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poddar Pigments has shown returns of 4.34% over the past day, 10.59% for the past month, 4.36% over 3 months, -7.27% over 1 year, -7.59% across 3 years, and -6.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments are 18.85 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global