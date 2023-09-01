What is the Market Cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd.? The market cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹381.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is 13.27 and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is 1.3 as on .

What is the share price of Poddar Pigments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹359.90 as on .