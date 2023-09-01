Follow Us

Poddar Pigments Ltd. Share Price

PODDAR PIGMENTS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹359.90 Closed
1.716.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Poddar Pigments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹351.70₹365.55
₹359.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹244.50₹380.00
₹359.90
Open Price
₹353.95
Prev. Close
₹353.85
Volume
7,489

Poddar Pigments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1365.13
  • R2372.27
  • R3378.98
  • Pivot
    358.42
  • S1351.28
  • S2344.57
  • S3337.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5252.51353.64
  • 10254.91347.53
  • 20257.72340.84
  • 50260.44328.99
  • 100258.56315.12
  • 200277.66300.26

Poddar Pigments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Poddar Pigments Ltd. Share Holdings

Poddar Pigments Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Poddar Pigments Ltd.

Poddar Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1991PLC006307 and registration number is 006307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S S Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Goenka
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mahima P Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lalitha Kumaramangalam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M K Sonthalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Gopalaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Mahadevan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Poddar Pigments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd.?

The market cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹381.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is 13.27 and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Poddar Pigments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹359.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poddar Pigments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Pigments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹244.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

