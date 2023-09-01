Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.02
|7.84
|12.12
|35.45
|41.11
|98.18
|46.42
|6.13
|2.00
|9.08
|3.38
|-19.90
|23.61
|130.88
|1.78
|1.88
|10.89
|34.47
|8.29
|13.31
|16.19
|7.45
|14.84
|29.79
|34.84
|18.68
|433.22
|415.72
|10.02
|-17.75
|-28.17
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|2.35
|-2.57
|-4.64
|-0.18
|-44.16
|-47.64
|-52.43
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|7.63
|7.49
|47.94
|49.81
|8.32
|24.04
|-12.54
|3.44
|7.57
|26.48
|27.76
|-6.34
|25.56
|10.23
|-1.85
|30.54
|19.92
|34.34
|10.73
|103.37
|158.39
|-5.16
|0.57
|17.93
|18.84
|-22.72
|19.96
|-14.69
|5.59
|0.31
|8.72
|8.65
|-20.08
|5.57
|-50.52
|5.28
|25.23
|43.24
|54.34
|39.13
|203.41
|223.24
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.60
|3.52
|-3.29
|-14.89
|21.03
|15.67
|67.96
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Poddar Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1991PLC006307 and registration number is 006307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹381.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is 13.27 and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹359.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Pigments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Poddar Pigments Ltd. is ₹244.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.