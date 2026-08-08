What is the share price of Poddar Pigments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Pigments is ₹262.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Poddar Pigments? The Poddar Pigments is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Pigments? The market cap of Poddar Pigments is ₹278.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Poddar Pigments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Poddar Pigments are ₹262.20 and ₹255.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poddar Pigments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Pigments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Pigments is ₹320.10 and 52-week low of Poddar Pigments is ₹204.20 as on .

How has the Poddar Pigments performed historically in terms of returns? The Poddar Pigments has shown returns of 4.34% over the past day, 10.59% for the past month, 4.36% over 3 months, -7.27% over 1 year, -7.59% across 3 years, and -6.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments are 18.85 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global