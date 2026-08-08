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List of Paints and Pigments Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of paints and pigments companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on paints and pigments stocks here.

Paints and Pigments Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Ultramarine & Pigments		410.0020.755.33184.14
Sadhana Nitro Chem		3.070.144.782574.53
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		1138.1023.352.0917.03
JSW Dulux		3090.0010.950.361.50
Kamdhenu Ventures		4.600.010.2237.52
Kansai Nerolac Paints		210.00-1.15-0.5449.78
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Indigo Paints		1121.00-6.60-0.592.35
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		318.00-2.00-0.6323.53
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221.96
Berger Paints (India)		531.00-6.90-1.28237.26
Sirca Paints India		442.00-8.60-1.9123.89
Kiri Industries		428.40-8.95-2.0513.78
Shalimar Paints		85.50-2.20-2.5112.41
Sudarshan Colorants India		420.00-10.80-2.515.29
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Paints and Pigments sector stocks today are Ultramarine & Pigments (up 5.33%) and Sadhana Nitro Chem (up 4.78%). On the other hand, the top losers include Shalimar Paints (down 2.51%) and Sudarshan Colorants India (down 2.51%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Paints and Pigments sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Paints and Pigments Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund9.67Asian Paints-2.58
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund6.09Asian Paints3.36
SBI Multicap Fund5.27Asian Paints3.23
SBI Large & Midcap Fund4.98Berger Paints (India)9.36

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