Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of paints and pigments companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on paints and pigments stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|410.00
|20.75
|5.33
|184.14
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|3.07
|0.14
|4.78
|2574.53
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|1138.10
|23.35
|2.09
|17.03
|JSW Dulux
|3090.00
|10.95
|0.36
|1.50
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|4.60
|0.01
|0.22
|37.52
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|210.00
|-1.15
|-0.54
|49.78
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Indigo Paints
|1121.00
|-6.60
|-0.59
|2.35
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|318.00
|-2.00
|-0.63
|23.53
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21.96
|Berger Paints (India)
|531.00
|-6.90
|-1.28
|237.26
|Sirca Paints India
|442.00
|-8.60
|-1.91
|23.89
|Kiri Industries
|428.40
|-8.95
|-2.05
|13.78
|Shalimar Paints
|85.50
|-2.20
|-2.51
|12.41
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|420.00
|-10.80
|-2.51
|5.29
The top gainers among the Paints and Pigments sector stocks today are Ultramarine & Pigments (up 5.33%) and Sadhana Nitro Chem (up 4.78%). On the other hand, the top losers include Shalimar Paints (down 2.51%) and Sudarshan Colorants India (down 2.51%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Paints and Pigments sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|9.67
|Asian Paints
|-2.58
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|6.09
|Asian Paints
|3.36
|SBI Multicap Fund
|5.27
|Asian Paints
|3.23
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|4.98
|Berger Paints (India)
|9.36