Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SADHANA NITRO CHEM LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹77.40 Closed
-2.21-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.10₹80.35
₹77.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.80₹121.39
₹77.40
Open Price
₹80.35
Prev. Close
₹79.15
Volume
2,04,000

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.87
  • R282.23
  • R384.12
  • Pivot
    77.98
  • S175.62
  • S273.73
  • S371.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.5877.06
  • 1013.2978.16
  • 206.6481.89
  • 502.6690.38
  • 1001.330
  • 2000.660

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.95-17.80-28.22-28.86-28.86-28.86-28.86
6.101.979.053.35-19.9223.57130.81
1.631.7310.7234.278.1313.1416.02
7.4714.8629.8234.8718.70433.33415.84
2.24-2.68-4.74-0.29-44.22-47.70-52.48
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.667.5347.9949.868.3624.08-12.51
3.567.7026.6427.92-6.2225.7210.36
-1.8030.6119.9834.4110.79103.47158.52
5.467.2711.5334.7440.3697.1445.65
-5.330.3917.7218.63-22.8519.75-14.84
6.431.109.589.51-19.456.41-50.13
6.3926.5544.7455.9540.59206.59226.63
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.543.46-3.35-14.9420.9615.6067.86
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & Bonus
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1973PLC016698 and registration number is 016698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asit D Javeri
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Abhishek A Javeri
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema A Javeri
    Executive Director - Administration
  • Mr. Amit M Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep N Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyam S Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ayesha S Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹1,912.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is 355.54 and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is 8.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹77.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹121.39 and 52-week low of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹67.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

