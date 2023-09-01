Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.95
|-17.80
|-28.22
|-28.86
|-28.86
|-28.86
|-28.86
|6.10
|1.97
|9.05
|3.35
|-19.92
|23.57
|130.81
|1.63
|1.73
|10.72
|34.27
|8.13
|13.14
|16.02
|7.47
|14.86
|29.82
|34.87
|18.70
|433.33
|415.84
|2.24
|-2.68
|-4.74
|-0.29
|-44.22
|-47.70
|-52.48
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|7.66
|7.53
|47.99
|49.86
|8.36
|24.08
|-12.51
|3.56
|7.70
|26.64
|27.92
|-6.22
|25.72
|10.36
|-1.80
|30.61
|19.98
|34.41
|10.79
|103.47
|158.52
|5.46
|7.27
|11.53
|34.74
|40.36
|97.14
|45.65
|-5.33
|0.39
|17.72
|18.63
|-22.85
|19.75
|-14.84
|6.43
|1.10
|9.58
|9.51
|-19.45
|6.41
|-50.13
|6.39
|26.55
|44.74
|55.95
|40.59
|206.59
|226.63
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.54
|3.46
|-3.35
|-14.94
|20.96
|15.60
|67.86
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & Bonus
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1973PLC016698 and registration number is 016698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹1,912.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is 355.54 and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is 8.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹77.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹121.39 and 52-week low of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is ₹67.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.