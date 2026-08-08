Here's the live share price of Sadhana Nitro Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sadhana Nitro Chem has gained 74.51% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadhana Nitro Chem has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.7
|2.8
|10
|2.71
|2.76
|20
|2.7
|2.74
|50
|2.65
|2.64
|100
|2.33
|2.48
|200
|2.11
|2.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sadhana Nitro Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Sadhana Nitro - Compliances-Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Utilised Through The Rights Issue For The Quarter En
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Sadhana Nitro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Sadhana Nitro - Results-Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Sadhana Nitro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Sadhana Nitro - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Re
Source: Dion Global
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1973PLC016698 and registration number is 016698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 296.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹3.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sadhana Nitro Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹910.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadhana Nitro Chem are ₹3.07 and ₹2.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhana Nitro Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹3.16 and 52-week low of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹1.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sadhana Nitro Chem has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, 10.04% for the past month, 11.64% over 3 months, 74.51% over 1 year, -45.36% across 3 years, and -15.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem are -10.54 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global