What is the share price of Sadhana Nitro Chem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹3.07 as on .

What kind of stock is Sadhana Nitro Chem? The Sadhana Nitro Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem? The market cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹910.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sadhana Nitro Chem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadhana Nitro Chem are ₹3.07 and ₹2.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadhana Nitro Chem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhana Nitro Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹3.16 and 52-week low of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹1.27 as on .

How has the Sadhana Nitro Chem performed historically in terms of returns? The Sadhana Nitro Chem has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, 10.04% for the past month, 11.64% over 3 months, 74.51% over 1 year, -45.36% across 3 years, and -15.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem are -10.54 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global