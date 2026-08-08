Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sadhana Nitro Chem Share Price

NSE
BSE

SADHANA NITRO CHEM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sadhana Nitro Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.07 Closed
4.78₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sadhana Nitro Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.83₹3.07
₹3.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.27₹3.16
₹3.07
Open Price
₹2.94
Prev. Close
₹2.93
Volume
25,74,529

Source: Dion Global

Sadhana Nitro Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sadhana Nitro Chem has gained 74.51% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadhana Nitro Chem has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Sadhana Nitro Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sadhana Nitro Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.72.8
102.712.76
202.72.74
502.652.64
1002.332.48
2002.112.71

Source: Dion Global

Sadhana Nitro Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sadhana Nitro Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sadhana Nitro Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTSadhana Nitro - Compliances-Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Utilised Through The Rights Issue For The Quarter En
Aug 08, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTSadhana Nitro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 08, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTSadhana Nitro - Results-Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTSadhana Nitro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTSadhana Nitro - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Re

Source: Dion Global

About Sadhana Nitro Chem

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1973PLC016698 and registration number is 016698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 296.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Asit D Javeri
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Abhishek A Javeri
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema A Javeri
    Executive Director - Administration
  • Mr. Priyam S Jhaveri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ayesha S Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul S Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nayan M Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sadhana Nitro Chem Share Price

What is the share price of Sadhana Nitro Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹3.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sadhana Nitro Chem?

The Sadhana Nitro Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem?

The market cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹910.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sadhana Nitro Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadhana Nitro Chem are ₹3.07 and ₹2.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadhana Nitro Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhana Nitro Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹3.16 and 52-week low of Sadhana Nitro Chem is ₹1.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sadhana Nitro Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sadhana Nitro Chem has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, 10.04% for the past month, 11.64% over 3 months, 74.51% over 1 year, -45.36% across 3 years, and -15.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem are -10.54 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sadhana Nitro Chem News

More Sadhana Nitro Chem News
Market Pulse