Here's the live share price of Asahi Songwon Colors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asahi Songwon Colors has gained 25.84% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Asahi Songwon Colors has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|373.29
|382.06
|10
|341.6
|362.55
|20
|306.94
|332.92
|50
|274.94
|293.71
|100
|249.9
|272.3
|200
|251.31
|272.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asahi Songwon Colors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Asahi Songwon Colors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Asahi Songwon Colors - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Asahi Songwon Colors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Asahi Songwon Colors - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Asahi Songwon Colors - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222GJ1990PLC014789 and registration number is 014789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹368.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asahi Songwon Colors is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹434.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asahi Songwon Colors are ₹374.95 and ₹357.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi Songwon Colors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹414.90 and 52-week low of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹179.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asahi Songwon Colors has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 43.94% for the past month, 41.18% over 3 months, 25.84% over 1 year, 17.8% across 3 years, and 0.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors are 12.46 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global