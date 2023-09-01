Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222GJ1990PLC014789 and registration number is 014789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.