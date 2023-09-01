Follow Us

ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹229.60 Closed
-1.1-2.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.80₹240.30
₹229.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.20₹337.70
₹229.60
Open Price
₹240.30
Prev. Close
₹232.15
Volume
29,536

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237.33
  • R2245.07
  • R3249.83
  • Pivot
    232.57
  • S1224.83
  • S2220.07
  • S3212.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5295.69235.61
  • 10296.76235.06
  • 20299.03233.81
  • 50304.06229.87
  • 100297.47226.88
  • 200292.99234.48

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.330.3917.7218.63-22.8519.75-14.84
6.101.979.053.35-19.9223.57130.81
1.631.7310.7234.278.1313.1416.02
7.4714.8629.8234.8718.70433.33415.84
9.95-17.80-28.22-28.86-28.86-28.86-28.86
2.24-2.68-4.74-0.29-44.22-47.70-52.48
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.667.5347.9949.868.3624.08-12.51
3.567.7026.6427.92-6.2225.7210.36
-1.8030.6119.9834.4110.79103.47158.52
5.467.2711.5334.7440.3697.1445.65
6.431.109.589.51-19.456.41-50.13
6.3926.5544.7455.9540.59206.59226.63
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.543.46-3.35-14.9420.9615.6067.86
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. Share Holdings

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222GJ1990PLC014789 and registration number is 014789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Paru M Jaykrishna
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gokul M Jaykrishna
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arjun Gokul Jaykrishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. R K Sukhdevsinhji
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Jayprakash M Patel
    Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Munjal M Jaykrishna
    Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Revat Lakhia
    Director

FAQs on Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.?

The market cap of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹270.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is -19.98 and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹229.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹337.70 and 52-week low of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹171.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

