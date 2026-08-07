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Asahi Songwon Colors Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASAHI SONGWON COLORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Asahi Songwon Colors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹368.20 Closed
-0.55₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asahi Songwon Colors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹357.30₹374.95
₹368.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹179.25₹414.90
₹368.20
Open Price
₹357.30
Prev. Close
₹370.25
Volume
1,024

Source: Dion Global

Asahi Songwon Colors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asahi Songwon Colors has gained 25.84% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Asahi Songwon Colors has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Asahi Songwon Colors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asahi Songwon Colors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5373.29382.06
10341.6362.55
20306.94332.92
50274.94293.71
100249.9272.3
200251.31272.48

Source: Dion Global

Asahi Songwon Colors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asahi Songwon Colors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asahi Songwon Colors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTAsahi Songwon Colors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTAsahi Songwon Colors - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTAsahi Songwon Colors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTAsahi Songwon Colors - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTAsahi Songwon Colors - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Asahi Songwon Colors

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222GJ1990PLC014789 and registration number is 014789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Paru M Jaykrishna
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gokul M Jaykrishna
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arjun Gokul Jaykrishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Samvegbhai Arvindbhai Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhin Bhagwandas Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Revat Lakhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asahi Songwon Colors Share Price

What is the share price of Asahi Songwon Colors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹368.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asahi Songwon Colors?

The Asahi Songwon Colors is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi Songwon Colors?

The market cap of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹434.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asahi Songwon Colors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asahi Songwon Colors are ₹374.95 and ₹357.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asahi Songwon Colors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi Songwon Colors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹414.90 and 52-week low of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹179.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asahi Songwon Colors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asahi Songwon Colors has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 43.94% for the past month, 41.18% over 3 months, 25.84% over 1 year, 17.8% across 3 years, and 0.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors are 12.46 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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