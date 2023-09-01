Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.33
|0.39
|17.72
|18.63
|-22.85
|19.75
|-14.84
|6.10
|1.97
|9.05
|3.35
|-19.92
|23.57
|130.81
|1.63
|1.73
|10.72
|34.27
|8.13
|13.14
|16.02
|7.47
|14.86
|29.82
|34.87
|18.70
|433.33
|415.84
|9.95
|-17.80
|-28.22
|-28.86
|-28.86
|-28.86
|-28.86
|2.24
|-2.68
|-4.74
|-0.29
|-44.22
|-47.70
|-52.48
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|7.66
|7.53
|47.99
|49.86
|8.36
|24.08
|-12.51
|3.56
|7.70
|26.64
|27.92
|-6.22
|25.72
|10.36
|-1.80
|30.61
|19.98
|34.41
|10.79
|103.47
|158.52
|5.46
|7.27
|11.53
|34.74
|40.36
|97.14
|45.65
|6.43
|1.10
|9.58
|9.51
|-19.45
|6.41
|-50.13
|6.39
|26.55
|44.74
|55.95
|40.59
|206.59
|226.63
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.54
|3.46
|-3.35
|-14.94
|20.96
|15.60
|67.86
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222GJ1990PLC014789 and registration number is 014789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹270.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is -19.98 and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹229.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹337.70 and 52-week low of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. is ₹171.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.