What is the share price of Asahi Songwon Colors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹368.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Asahi Songwon Colors? The Asahi Songwon Colors is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi Songwon Colors? The market cap of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹434.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asahi Songwon Colors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asahi Songwon Colors are ₹374.95 and ₹357.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asahi Songwon Colors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi Songwon Colors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹414.90 and 52-week low of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹179.25 as on .

How has the Asahi Songwon Colors performed historically in terms of returns? The Asahi Songwon Colors has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 43.94% for the past month, 41.18% over 3 months, 25.84% over 1 year, 17.8% across 3 years, and 0.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors are 12.46 and 1.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global