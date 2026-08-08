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Ushanti Colour Chem Share Price

NSE
BSE

USHANTI COLOUR CHEM

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Ushanti Colour Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹218.95 Closed
-0.32₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ushanti Colour Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.95₹218.95
₹218.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹219.65
₹218.95
Open Price
₹218.95
Prev. Close
₹219.65
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Ushanti Colour Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ushanti Colour Chem		6.8315.1565.25271.42376.5048.7637.55
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		12.4023.3517.9618.15-21.8629.1010.31
Kiri Industries		3.2011.58-1.04-17.37-25.3614.97-4.19
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.786.407.382.46-14.48-8.56-0.41
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		2.61-3.424.9113.1913.5929.7817.62
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.078.28-0.96-2.03-2.03-0.68-0.41
Sudarshan Colorants India		16.5916.3314.9812.25-28.76-2.66-6.76
Bhageria Industries		-2.24-2.3424.2230.9516.7211.50-3.42
Sadhana Nitro Chem		13.537.0910.6280.4172.90-45.63-33.10
Bodal Chemicals		-2.3812.97-5.6233.711.03-3.26-9.53
Asahi Songwon Colors		-7.4442.1639.3758.4527.4617.48-0.06
Dynemic Products		-0.9212.399.5718.64-24.31-4.33-15.00
Poddar Pigments		-1.596.60-1.042.05-9.16-8.05-7.03
Mahickra Chemicals		0.1312.0212.5471.02103.7049.0826.69
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-2.14-8.24-17.64-33.71-53.42-30.76-19.79
Silkflex Polymers (India)		-4.43-4.88-1.1572.28148.9550.8927.99
AksharChem (India)		11.3218.1830.7824.117.652.49-9.94
Ducol Organics & Colours		3.881.52-6.63-20.61-21.71-18.98-1.84
Hindprakash Industries		2.673.30-7.16-2.591.241.1220.01
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-5.13-15.16-18.18-18.26-16.545.593.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ushanti Colour Chem has gained 376.50% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Ushanti Colour Chem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).

Ushanti Colour Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ushanti Colour Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5201.2209.29
10192.09201.99
20189.83192.23
50161.33166.26
100116.77135.25
20086.53106.05

Source: Dion Global

Ushanti Colour Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ushanti Colour Chem saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ushanti Colour Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ushanti Colour Chem fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ushanti Colour Chem

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019444 and registration number is 019444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maunal Shantilal Gandhi
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Minku Shantilal Gandhi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Purvi Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hanisha Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejas Pravinkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ushanti Colour Chem Share Price

What is the share price of Ushanti Colour Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹218.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ushanti Colour Chem?

The Ushanti Colour Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ushanti Colour Chem?

The market cap of Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹304.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ushanti Colour Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ushanti Colour Chem are ₹218.95 and ₹218.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ushanti Colour Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushanti Colour Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹219.65 and 52-week low of Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ushanti Colour Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ushanti Colour Chem has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 15.15% for the past month, 65.25% over 3 months, 376.5% over 1 year, 48.76% across 3 years, and 37.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem are -57.15 and 6.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ushanti Colour Chem News

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