Here's the live share price of Ushanti Colour Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ushanti Colour Chem
|6.83
|15.15
|65.25
|271.42
|376.50
|48.76
|37.55
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|12.40
|23.35
|17.96
|18.15
|-21.86
|29.10
|10.31
|Kiri Industries
|3.20
|11.58
|-1.04
|-17.37
|-25.36
|14.97
|-4.19
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.78
|6.40
|7.38
|2.46
|-14.48
|-8.56
|-0.41
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|2.61
|-3.42
|4.91
|13.19
|13.59
|29.78
|17.62
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.07
|8.28
|-0.96
|-2.03
|-2.03
|-0.68
|-0.41
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|16.59
|16.33
|14.98
|12.25
|-28.76
|-2.66
|-6.76
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.24
|-2.34
|24.22
|30.95
|16.72
|11.50
|-3.42
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|13.53
|7.09
|10.62
|80.41
|72.90
|-45.63
|-33.10
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.38
|12.97
|-5.62
|33.71
|1.03
|-3.26
|-9.53
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-7.44
|42.16
|39.37
|58.45
|27.46
|17.48
|-0.06
|Dynemic Products
|-0.92
|12.39
|9.57
|18.64
|-24.31
|-4.33
|-15.00
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.59
|6.60
|-1.04
|2.05
|-9.16
|-8.05
|-7.03
|Mahickra Chemicals
|0.13
|12.02
|12.54
|71.02
|103.70
|49.08
|26.69
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-2.14
|-8.24
|-17.64
|-33.71
|-53.42
|-30.76
|-19.79
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|-4.43
|-4.88
|-1.15
|72.28
|148.95
|50.89
|27.99
|AksharChem (India)
|11.32
|18.18
|30.78
|24.11
|7.65
|2.49
|-9.94
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|3.88
|1.52
|-6.63
|-20.61
|-21.71
|-18.98
|-1.84
|Hindprakash Industries
|2.67
|3.30
|-7.16
|-2.59
|1.24
|1.12
|20.01
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-5.13
|-15.16
|-18.18
|-18.26
|-16.54
|5.59
|3.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ushanti Colour Chem has gained 376.50% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Ushanti Colour Chem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|201.2
|209.29
|10
|192.09
|201.99
|20
|189.83
|192.23
|50
|161.33
|166.26
|100
|116.77
|135.25
|200
|86.53
|106.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ushanti Colour Chem saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ushanti Colour Chem fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019444 and registration number is 019444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹218.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ushanti Colour Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹304.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ushanti Colour Chem are ₹218.95 and ₹218.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushanti Colour Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹219.65 and 52-week low of Ushanti Colour Chem is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ushanti Colour Chem has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 15.15% for the past month, 65.25% over 3 months, 376.5% over 1 year, 48.76% across 3 years, and 37.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem are -57.15 and 6.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global