Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

USHANTI COLOUR CHEM LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹66.15 Closed
-1.27-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.15₹66.50
₹66.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹82.00
₹66.15
Open Price
₹66.15
Prev. Close
₹67.00
Volume
98,000

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.15
  • R266.15
  • R366.15
  • Pivot
    66.15
  • S166.15
  • S266.15
  • S366.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.2167.38
  • 1059.366.61
  • 2055.2766.13
  • 5062.2466.75
  • 10060.5866.72
  • 20054.564.49

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd.

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019444 and registration number is 019444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Minku Shantilal Gandhi
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Maunal Shantilal Gandhi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Maunal Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Purvi Tapan Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hanisha Jinish Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejas Pravinkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹68.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹66.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data