MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019444 and registration number is 019444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹68.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹66.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.