What is the share price of Ultramarine & Pigments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹410.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ultramarine & Pigments? The Ultramarine & Pigments is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ultramarine & Pigments? The market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹1,197.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ultramarine & Pigments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultramarine & Pigments are ₹446.80 and ₹381.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultramarine & Pigments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultramarine & Pigments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹532.45 and 52-week low of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹364.00 as on .

How has the Ultramarine & Pigments performed historically in terms of returns? The Ultramarine & Pigments has shown returns of 5.33% over the past day, 8.19% for the past month, -1.05% over 3 months, -21.12% over 1 year, 2.9% across 3 years, and 0.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments are 14.82 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global