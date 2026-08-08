Here's the live share price of Ultramarine & Pigments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ultramarine & Pigments has declined 21.12% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Ultramarine & Pigments has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|376.6
|385.82
|10
|379.07
|383.11
|20
|382.07
|382.36
|50
|384.41
|386.46
|100
|396.48
|396.25
|200
|414.55
|414.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ultramarine & Pigments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.64%, FII holding rose to 1.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Ultramarine Pig. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Ultramarine Pig. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On 07Th August, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Ultramarine Pig. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone And Co
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Ultramarine Pig. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Ultramarine Pig. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1960PLC011856 and registration number is 011856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 706.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ultramarine & Pigments is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹1,197.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultramarine & Pigments are ₹446.80 and ₹381.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultramarine & Pigments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹532.45 and 52-week low of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹364.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ultramarine & Pigments has shown returns of 5.33% over the past day, 8.19% for the past month, -1.05% over 3 months, -21.12% over 1 year, 2.9% across 3 years, and 0.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments are 14.82 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global