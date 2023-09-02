Follow Us

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹443.00 Closed
1.526.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹435.00₹452.00
₹443.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹306.30₹438.00
₹443.00
Open Price
₹442.50
Prev. Close
₹436.35
Volume
87,361

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1451.67
  • R2460.33
  • R3468.67
  • Pivot
    443.33
  • S1434.67
  • S2426.33
  • S3417.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5330.63426.86
  • 10337.18418.72
  • 20339.59406.69
  • 50360.04383.42
  • 100341.2365.81
  • 200341.09354.48

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78
3.8723.1944.6346.4526.2626.2626.26

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. Share Holdings

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1960PLC011856 and registration number is 011856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Sampath
    Chairman
  • Ms. Tara Parthasarathy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V Bharathram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Senthil Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Belur Krishnamurthy Sethuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimish U Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin M Ram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev M Pandia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Chandra Bob
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hemalatha Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh R Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.?

The market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹1,293.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is 20.0 and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹443.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹438.00 and 52-week low of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹306.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

