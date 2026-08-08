Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ultramarine & Pigments Share Price

NSE
BSE

ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ultramarine & Pigments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹410.00 Closed
5.33₹ 20.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ultramarine & Pigments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹381.95₹446.80
₹410.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹364.00₹532.45
₹410.00
Open Price
₹390.00
Prev. Close
₹389.25
Volume
1,84,141

Source: Dion Global

Ultramarine & Pigments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ultramarine & Pigments has declined 21.12% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Ultramarine & Pigments has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Ultramarine & Pigments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ultramarine & Pigments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5376.6385.82
10379.07383.11
20382.07382.36
50384.41386.46
100396.48396.25
200414.55414.72

Source: Dion Global

Ultramarine & Pigments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ultramarine & Pigments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.64%, FII holding rose to 1.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ultramarine & Pigments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTUltramarine Pig. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTUltramarine Pig. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On 07Th August, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTUltramarine Pig. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone And Co
Jul 23, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTUltramarine Pig. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 22, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTUltramarine Pig. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Ultramarine & Pigments

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1960PLC011856 and registration number is 011856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 706.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Sampath
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Indira Sundararajan
    Vice Chairperson
  • Ms. Tara Parthasarathy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V Bharathram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Senthil Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Belur Krishnamurthy Sethuram
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hemalatha Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Chandra Bob
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh R Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Ravi Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ultramarine & Pigments Share Price

What is the share price of Ultramarine & Pigments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ultramarine & Pigments?

The Ultramarine & Pigments is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ultramarine & Pigments?

The market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹1,197.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ultramarine & Pigments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultramarine & Pigments are ₹446.80 and ₹381.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultramarine & Pigments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultramarine & Pigments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹532.45 and 52-week low of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹364.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ultramarine & Pigments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ultramarine & Pigments has shown returns of 5.33% over the past day, 8.19% for the past month, -1.05% over 3 months, -21.12% over 1 year, 2.9% across 3 years, and 0.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments are 14.82 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ultramarine & Pigments News

More Ultramarine & Pigments News
Market Pulse