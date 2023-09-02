Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
|3.87
|23.19
|44.63
|46.45
|26.26
|26.26
|26.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1960PLC011856 and registration number is 011856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹1,293.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is 20.0 and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹443.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹438.00 and 52-week low of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. is ₹306.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.