Amal Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMAL LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹299.25 Closed
1.735.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amal Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹292.00₹307.95
₹299.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.35₹334.67
₹299.25
Open Price
₹297.95
Prev. Close
₹294.15
Volume
10,763

Amal Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1307.47
  • R2315.68
  • R3323.42
  • Pivot
    299.73
  • S1291.52
  • S2283.78
  • S3275.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5325.36289.52
  • 10322.73286.79
  • 20330.53282.92
  • 50346.03275.61
  • 100334.91267.78
  • 200364.44268.49

Amal Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78
3.8723.1944.6346.4526.2626.2626.26

Amal Ltd. Share Holdings

Amal Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amal Ltd.

Amal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1974PLC017594 and registration number is 017594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Lalbhai
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gopi Kannan Thirukonda
    Director
  • Mr. Sujal Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Mahalakshmi Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. Abhay Jadeja
    Director
  • Mr. Jyotin Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Amal Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amal Ltd.?

The market cap of Amal Ltd. is ₹369.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amal Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amal Ltd. is 419.71 and PB ratio of Amal Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amal Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amal Ltd. is ₹299.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amal Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amal Ltd. is ₹334.67 and 52-week low of Amal Ltd. is ₹170.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

