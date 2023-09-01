What is the Market Cap of Amal Ltd.? The market cap of Amal Ltd. is ₹369.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amal Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amal Ltd. is 419.71 and PB ratio of Amal Ltd. is 4.32 as on .

What is the share price of Amal Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amal Ltd. is ₹299.25 as on .