What is the share price of Amal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amal is ₹747.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Amal? The Amal is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amal? The market cap of Amal is ₹924.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amal are ₹769.45 and ₹742.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amal is ₹1,054.25 and 52-week low of Amal is ₹408.20 as on .

How has the Amal performed historically in terms of returns? The Amal has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 19.6% for the past month, 29.27% over 3 months, -25.78% over 1 year, 40.18% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amal are 31.11 and 7.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global