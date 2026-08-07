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Amal Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMAL

Lalbhai Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Amal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹747.55 Closed
-0.76₹ -5.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹742.10₹769.45
₹747.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹408.20₹1,054.25
₹747.55
Open Price
₹748.00
Prev. Close
₹753.25
Volume
5,549

Source: Dion Global

Amal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amal has declined 25.78% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Amal has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Amal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5751.66766.55
10757.89754.86
20703.3721.97
50615.05656.73
100580.25622.68
200608.99622.66

Source: Dion Global

Amal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTAmal - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTAmal - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTAmal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 05, 2026, 03:48 PM IST ISTAmal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 30, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTAmal - Record Date For Dividend Purpose

Source: Dion Global

About Amal

Amal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1974PLC017594 and registration number is 017594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Lalbhai
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gopi Kannan Thirukonda
    Director
  • Ms. Dipali Sheth
    Director
  • Ms. Drushti Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Jyotin Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Director
  • Dr. Mahabaleshwar Palekar
    Director

FAQs on Amal Share Price

What is the share price of Amal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amal is ₹747.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amal?

The Amal is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amal?

The market cap of Amal is ₹924.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amal are ₹769.45 and ₹742.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amal is ₹1,054.25 and 52-week low of Amal is ₹408.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amal has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 19.6% for the past month, 29.27% over 3 months, -25.78% over 1 year, 40.18% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amal are 31.11 and 7.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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