Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
|3.87
|23.19
|44.63
|46.45
|26.26
|26.26
|26.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1974PLC017594 and registration number is 017594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amal Ltd. is ₹369.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amal Ltd. is 419.71 and PB ratio of Amal Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amal Ltd. is ₹299.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amal Ltd. is ₹334.67 and 52-week low of Amal Ltd. is ₹170.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.