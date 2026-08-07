Here's the live share price of Amal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amal has declined 25.78% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Amal has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|751.66
|766.55
|10
|757.89
|754.86
|20
|703.3
|721.97
|50
|615.05
|656.73
|100
|580.25
|622.68
|200
|608.99
|622.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Amal - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Amal - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Amal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 05, 2026, 03:48 PM IST IST
|Amal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 30, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Amal - Record Date For Dividend Purpose
Source: Dion Global
Amal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1974PLC017594 and registration number is 017594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amal is ₹747.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amal is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amal is ₹924.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amal are ₹769.45 and ₹742.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amal is ₹1,054.25 and 52-week low of Amal is ₹408.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amal has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 19.6% for the past month, 29.27% over 3 months, -25.78% over 1 year, 40.18% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amal are 31.11 and 7.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global