Dynemic Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹390.65 Closed
0.461.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dynemic Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹389.00₹397.65
₹390.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹230.00₹420.00
₹390.65
Open Price
₹390.45
Prev. Close
₹388.85
Volume
21,449

Dynemic Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1395.47
  • R2400.58
  • R3403.52
  • Pivot
    392.53
  • S1387.42
  • S2384.48
  • S3379.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5357.12387.65
  • 10358.46371.92
  • 20345.16349
  • 50340.5325.78
  • 100386.59317.21
  • 200480327.97

Dynemic Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9230.4419.8334.2310.64103.21158.19
6.142.019.093.39-19.8923.62130.90
1.701.8010.8034.368.2113.2216.10
6.7614.1128.9733.9817.92429.82412.44
10.16-17.64-28.08-28.73-28.73-28.73-28.73
2.29-2.62-4.69-0.23-44.19-47.67-52.46
7.857.7148.2450.128.5524.29-12.36
16.6719.6331.2234.87-9.0725.30-30.06
3.377.5126.4127.69-6.3925.4910.16
5.467.2711.5334.7440.3697.1445.65
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
6.240.929.389.31-19.606.22-50.22
5.2425.1943.1954.2839.08203.30223.12
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
01.89-4.82-16.2419.1213.8465.31
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Dynemic Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynemic Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dynemic Products Ltd.

Dynemic Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1990PLC013886 and registration number is 013886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tanning or dying extracts; tannings and their derivatives and colouring matter (including manufacture of indigo). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhagwandas K Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai B Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dixit B Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdishbhai S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankarlal B Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rashmi K Otavani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynemic Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynemic Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹456.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynemic Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynemic Products Ltd. is 70.62 and PB ratio of Dynemic Products Ltd. is 2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynemic Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹390.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynemic Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynemic Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹420.00 and 52-week low of Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹230.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

