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Dynemic Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNEMIC PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Dynemic Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹264.00 Closed
0.86₹ 2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dynemic Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹255.75₹264.00
₹264.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.90₹414.70
₹264.00
Open Price
₹261.75
Prev. Close
₹261.75
Volume
1,211

Source: Dion Global

Dynemic Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynemic Products has declined 23.26% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynemic Products has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Dynemic Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynemic Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.19259.75
10244.34253.14
20238.28246.11
50238.15239.75
100231.95239.49
200246.38252.21

Source: Dion Global

Dynemic Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynemic Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dynemic Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTDynemic Products - Board Meeting Intimation for To Review, Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For Th
Jul 07, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTDynemic Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTDynemic Products - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation On Tax Deduction On Dividend
May 29, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTDynemic Products - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 29, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTDynemic Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 29.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dynemic Products

Dynemic Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1990PLC013886 and registration number is 013886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tanning or dying extracts; tannings and their derivatives and colouring matter (including manufacture of indigo). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 378.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhagwandas K Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dixit B Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai B Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikash G Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Iyengar Padmanabhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynemic Products Share Price

What is the share price of Dynemic Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynemic Products is ₹264.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynemic Products?

The Dynemic Products is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynemic Products?

The market cap of Dynemic Products is ₹328.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynemic Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynemic Products are ₹264.00 and ₹255.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynemic Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynemic Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynemic Products is ₹414.70 and 52-week low of Dynemic Products is ₹190.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynemic Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynemic Products has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, 15.79% for the past month, 10.09% over 3 months, -23.26% over 1 year, -3.97% across 3 years, and -14.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynemic Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynemic Products are 16.45 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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