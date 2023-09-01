Dynemic Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1990PLC013886 and registration number is 013886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tanning or dying extracts; tannings and their derivatives and colouring matter (including manufacture of indigo). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.