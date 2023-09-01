Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.92
|30.44
|19.83
|34.23
|10.64
|103.21
|158.19
|6.14
|2.01
|9.09
|3.39
|-19.89
|23.62
|130.90
|1.70
|1.80
|10.80
|34.36
|8.21
|13.22
|16.10
|6.76
|14.11
|28.97
|33.98
|17.92
|429.82
|412.44
|10.16
|-17.64
|-28.08
|-28.73
|-28.73
|-28.73
|-28.73
|2.29
|-2.62
|-4.69
|-0.23
|-44.19
|-47.67
|-52.46
|7.85
|7.71
|48.24
|50.12
|8.55
|24.29
|-12.36
|16.67
|19.63
|31.22
|34.87
|-9.07
|25.30
|-30.06
|3.37
|7.51
|26.41
|27.69
|-6.39
|25.49
|10.16
|5.46
|7.27
|11.53
|34.74
|40.36
|97.14
|45.65
|-5.16
|0.57
|17.93
|18.84
|-22.72
|19.96
|-14.69
|6.24
|0.92
|9.38
|9.31
|-19.60
|6.22
|-50.22
|5.24
|25.19
|43.19
|54.28
|39.08
|203.30
|223.12
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|0
|1.89
|-4.82
|-16.24
|19.12
|13.84
|65.31
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dynemic Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1990PLC013886 and registration number is 013886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tanning or dying extracts; tannings and their derivatives and colouring matter (including manufacture of indigo). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹456.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dynemic Products Ltd. is 70.62 and PB ratio of Dynemic Products Ltd. is 2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹390.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynemic Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹420.00 and 52-week low of Dynemic Products Ltd. is ₹230.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.