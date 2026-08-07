Here's the live share price of Dynemic Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynemic Products has declined 23.26% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynemic Products has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.19
|259.75
|10
|244.34
|253.14
|20
|238.28
|246.11
|50
|238.15
|239.75
|100
|231.95
|239.49
|200
|246.38
|252.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynemic Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Dynemic Products - Board Meeting Intimation for To Review, Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Dynemic Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Dynemic Products - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation On Tax Deduction On Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Dynemic Products - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Dynemic Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 29.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Dynemic Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1990PLC013886 and registration number is 013886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tanning or dying extracts; tannings and their derivatives and colouring matter (including manufacture of indigo). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 378.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynemic Products is ₹264.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynemic Products is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynemic Products is ₹328.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynemic Products are ₹264.00 and ₹255.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynemic Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynemic Products is ₹414.70 and 52-week low of Dynemic Products is ₹190.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynemic Products has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, 15.79% for the past month, 10.09% over 3 months, -23.26% over 1 year, -3.97% across 3 years, and -14.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynemic Products are 16.45 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global