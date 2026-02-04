Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji’s cop showdown reached a crucial turning point on Monday as it saw a 68 per cent drop in box office collections. Reviving the franchise with Mardaani 3, Mukerji returned with a gripping tale as she races against time to uncover a child trafficking scandal. Shivani Shivaji Roy reports back on duty with Mardaani 3, but the fans do not seem impressed.

Headlined primarily by the Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway star, Mardaani 3 also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. As Mukerji fans celebrate her comeback, other Internet users debate if that’s her weakest segment in the Mardaani franchise, so far. Here’s a look at the Mardaani 3 box office collection journey.

Mardaani 3 collection day 5: Box office update

The Rani Mukerji starrer opened at Rs 4 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With a 56 per cent jump, it climbed to Rs 6.25 crore on its debut Saturday, and showed a slight uptick on Sunday. The Rs 7.25 crore collections sent the opening weekend tally beyond the Rs 10 crore mark.

However, Monday blues set in as Mardaani 3 saw nearly a 69 per cent decline to Rs 2.25 crore. Early estimates suggest a Rs 2.5 crore gross on Tuesday, taking the day five Mardaani 3 box office collections to Rs 22.25 crore. Globally, Rani Mukerji’s cop-drama has grossed more than Rs 30 crore, after a Rs 7 crore collection, reported Sacnilk.

At the same time, Mardaani 3 also displayed a decent occupancy rate of nearly 21 per cent. Night shows remained popular, especially in Jaipur, which reported a 52 per cent occupancy rate. However, Delhi NCR, with 600 shows, nearly breached 30 per cent, with Mumbai at 26 per cent. Pune and Kolkata also contributed significantly to Mardaani 3’s feat.

Mardaani 2 vs Mardaani 3: Box office journey

Mardaani 2, released in 2019, was a hit after grossing Rs 23.65 crore in its first 5 days of release, recovering a large section of its Rs 30 crore budget. While Mardaani 3 opened higher, Mardaani 2 sustained itself fairly better on the weekdays, battling the weekday hustle by nearing Rs 3 crore, as compared to Mardaani 3, which remained on the lower side of the spectrum.

Mardaani 2 also benefited from Christmas momentum, while a weaker crowd was gained from Mardaani 3’s Republic Day release. They passed the Monday test with an identical drop, but struggled to gain the Weekend high. Mardaani 3 is also facing stiff competition from Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which also features big action sequences and stars like Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, and Diljit Dosanjh.