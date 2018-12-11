  • Rajasthan

    Cong 98
    BJP 74
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 111
    BJP 110
    BSP 2
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 67
    BJP 17
    JCC 6
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 7:46 PM

Shaktikanta Das was the Economic Affairs Secretary when demonetisation was announced.

Shaktikanta Das the Economic Affairs Secretary when demonetisation was announced.Shaktikanta Das was the Economic Affairs Secretary when demonetisation was announced.

Shaktikanta Das, former finance secretary, a vocal supporter of demonetisation, has been appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years as the government moved swiftly to fill the position after Urjit Patel stepped down. Das, who is 61-year-old, will be the 25th governor of the RBI.

On Monday, Urjit Patel stepped down from RBI governor’s role citing personal reasons. However, his decision to quit the top job ten months ahead of the end of his three-year term followed rift with the government over several issues.

Meet Shaktikanta Das: the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel

  • Shaktikanta Das is a former IAS officer from Odisha. He is a 1980 batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre.
  • Shaktikanta Das is currently the member of 15th Finance Commission and one of India’s serving G20 representatives.
  • He was the Economic Affairs Secretary when demonetisation was announced. He served the position from August 2015- May 2017.
  • He will be the first bureaucrat (IAS) to head the central bank in almost five years.
  • Shaktikanta Das has been a vocal supporter of demonetisation. Last year, on the first anniversary of the note ban, he tweeted, “One year of demonetisation. Significant gains for the economy. Great memories of this day last year.”
  • Shaktikanta Das is a history graduate from St Stephen’s College in Delhi and was brought to the Finance Ministry soon after the NDA government came to power in 2014.
  • He was given the charge of the crucial revenue department. He was then moved to the economic affairs department.
  • In February 2017, Shaktikanta Das made headlines when he severely criticised rating agencies such as Moody’s, Fitch and S&P for not upgrading India’s sovereign rating. “It would appear that rating agencies are several steps behind the prevailing reality. At least, so far as India is concerned, that seems to be the case,” he told news agency PTI.
  • Shaktikanta Das has held several key positions under Tamil Nadu government as well.
  • He has also worked extensively in the budget division under both the NDA government and the previous UPA government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition