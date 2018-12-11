Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel

Shaktikanta Das was the Economic Affairs Secretary when demonetisation was announced.

Shaktikanta Das, former finance secretary, a vocal supporter of demonetisation, has been appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years as the government moved swiftly to fill the position after Urjit Patel stepped down. Das, who is 61-year-old, will be the 25th governor of the RBI.

On Monday, Urjit Patel stepped down from RBI governor’s role citing personal reasons. However, his decision to quit the top job ten months ahead of the end of his three-year term followed rift with the government over several issues.

Meet Shaktikanta Das: the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel