Q4 GDP LIVE: Govt to release FY 2019-20 economic growth data today; eyes glued on one-week lockdown effect

Q4 FY 2019-20 GDP growth estimates LIVE updates: As India travels through the path of economic uncertainty, the country’s GDP growth rate of Q4 FY20 is set to be released today. The GDP growth in the fourth quarter is also important as it includes the figures for one week of lockdown which could have likely brought down the growth momentum of economic activity. Further, it is also expected that the figures, that will be released today, will help to determine the impact of the pandemic more clearly. Though various rating agencies and economists have pegged down varied estimates in the absence of precise headline numbers, the overall predictions suggest the GDP’s growth rate might have fallen under 3 per cent in the Q4. Even before the coronavirus cases started to surge in India, the country’s economy was struggling through a prolonged economic slowdown. The GDP growth rate in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of the last fiscal stood at 5.6 per cent, 5.1 per cent, and 4.7 per cent respectively.