Q4 GDP LIVE: Govt to release FY 2019-20 economic growth data today; eyes glued on one-week lockdown effect

Q4 FY 2019-20 GDP growth estimates LIVE updates: As India travels through the path of economic uncertainty, the country’s GDP growth rate of Q4 FY20 is set to be released today. The GDP growth in the fourth quarter is also important as it includes the figures for one week of lockdown which could have likely brought down the growth momentum of economic activity. Further, it is also expected that the figures, that will be released today, will help to determine the impact of the pandemic more clearly. Though various rating agencies and economists have pegged down varied estimates in the absence of precise headline numbers, the overall predictions suggest the GDP’s growth rate might have fallen under 3 per cent in the Q4. Even before the coronavirus cases started to surge in India, the country’s economy was struggling through a prolonged economic slowdown. The GDP growth rate in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of the last fiscal stood at 5.6 per cent, 5.1 per cent, and 4.7 per cent respectively.
Highlights
GDP growth in Q3 FY20 was the weakest growth rate since Q1 FY13. The prolonged slowdown in India adversely hit the country's economic growth in the last fiscal.
A Reuters poll of economists has forecast India’s fourth quarter GDP growth at 2.1 per cent. However, six out the 52 economists in the Reuters poll have also predicted a contraction in Q4 GDP.
India's GDP growth has been consistently falling from Q4 FY19. The GDP growth rate in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of the last fiscal stood at 5.6 per cent, 5.1 per cent, and 4.7 per cent respectively.
While ICRA estimates the Q4 GDP growth at 1.9 per cent, CRISIL estimates it at 0.5 per cent. SBI research has pegged the Q4 FY2019-20 GDP growth rate at 1.2 per cent. In today’s report, Care Ratings has put the most optimistic Q4 GDP growth at 3.6 per cent.
Eyes are glued on the Q4 economic growth data, as it includes the figures for one week of lockdown, which has the potential to drag the overall growth figure down. The government is set to release GDP growth figures for the fiscal fourth quarter Jan-Mar today; however, economists’ and rating agencies’ forecasts show no consensus and vary over a very wide range. Read full story here