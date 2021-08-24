GST: E-way bill generation maintains momentum in August

GST collections came in at Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July (largely June transactions), up a third on year and a quarter on month, reflecting a smart economic recovery after the second Covid-19 wave.

Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system came in at 20.7 lakh in the first 22 days of August, 4.4% higher than the daily average for the first 25 days of July, indicating continued momentum in economic activities.

Going by the trend, the daily average is expected to pick up further in August. Between August 1 and 22, as many as 4.56 crore e-way bills were generated.

Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.42 crore in July from 5.5 crore in June and 4 crore in May.

