GST: E-way bill generation maintains momentum in August

August 24, 2021 3:30 AM

Going by the trend, the daily average is expected to pick up further in August. Between August 1 and 22, as many as 4.56 crore e-way bills were generated.

GST collections came in at Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July (largely June transactions), up a third on year and a quarter on month, reflecting a smart economic recovery after the second Covid-19 wave.

Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system came in at 20.7 lakh in the first 22 days of August, 4.4% higher than the daily average for the first 25 days of July, indicating continued momentum in economic activities.

Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.42 crore in July from 5.5 crore in June and 4 crore in May.

GST collections came in at Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July (largely June transactions), up a third on year and a quarter on month, reflecting a smart economic recovery after the second Covid-19 wave.

