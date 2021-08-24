GST: E-way bill generation maintains momentum in August

Going by the trend, the daily average is expected to pick up further in August. Between August 1 and 22, as many as 4.56 crore e-way bills were generated.
Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system came in at 20.7 lakh in the first 22 days of August, 4.4% higher than the daily average for the first 25 days of July, indicating continued momentum in economic activities.
Going by the trend, the daily average is expected to pick up further in August. Between August 1 and 22, as many as 4.56 crore e-way bills were generated.
Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.42 crore in July from 5.5 crore in June and 4 crore in May.
GST collections came in at Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July (largely June transactions), up a third on year and a quarter on month, reflecting a smart economic recovery after the second Covid-19 wave.
Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.