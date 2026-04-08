RBI MPC April 2026 Meeting LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its rate decision and other policy measures at 10 am today.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra began meeting on April 6.

All eyes are now on Governor Malhotra to see whether he will announce a rate cut, hike, or maintain the status quo on the repo rate amid geopolitical tensions that are impacting India’s economy and currency.

RBI MPC: 5 key factors in focus –

According to economists, there are several factors that the RBI will take into account to maintain the tricky balance between growth and inflation

1) The Middle East war that has damaged the energy infrastructure of major oil-exporting economies has pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, which were in the $ 60 per barrel vicinity for a long time.



2) Inflation– India’s retail inflation rose to 3.21% in February. As per estimates, every $ 10 increase in crude prices per barrel stokes inflation by up to 0.60%.

3) Disruption of Strait of Hormuz has also resulted in the supply chain disruption.



4) Deprecating Rupee – The rupee depreciated by 4% so far in 2026 and a weak rupee Vs US dollar is a niggling worry for RBI.

5) Foreign outflows: Highest foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows at at $16.6 billion.

The RBI has cut rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025, marking its most aggressive easing cycle since 2019. It last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in December and maintained status in its last meeting in February.

RBI MPC meet: Economists expect a pause

Economists expect a status quo and cautious approach as this is RBI’s first meeting since the war heightened in February.

RBI MPC April 2026 Meeting LIVE Updates:



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