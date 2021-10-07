TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review | India’s Best Family Scooter?
With the growing popularity of 125cc scooters in India, TVS Motor Company’s star scooter Jupiter now gets a new bigger and better avatar, called the Jupiter 125. With a high practicality quotient, is this finally the complete family scooter for India, and more importantly, can it challenge Suzuki Access 125’s undisputed dominance in the segment? Pradeep Shah finds out in this review!
