TVS iQube First Ride Review | Watch out Bajaj Chetak!

TVS iQube recently joined the army of electric scooters in India and offers a lot of value for your money. We were in Hosur a couple of days back to test this offering at TVS’ very own test track. Pradeep Shah tells in this review what all the iQube packs in, features on offer and most importantly, how is it to ride!