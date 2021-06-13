Top 5 Lesser-Known Cool Features of Ather 450X | New Price Details

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ather 450X is loaded up to the brim with some interesting features. Now, one fascinating thing is that this electric scooter packs in some hidden features as well and these are something that many people are not aware of. So here in this video, Pradeep Shah brings you the top 5 hidden and really cool features of the Ather 450X. Moreover, he tells you the new reduced prices of this EV, thanks to the increased electric two-wheeler subsidies announced recently under the Govt’s FAME II scheme.