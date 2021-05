Top 5 Easy Bike Maintenance Tips for Covid-19 Lockdown: Zero-Cost Must DOs

  

Many states across India have extended their respective lockdowns. This means that your beloved bike or scooter will need to wait for some more days to head out on the roads. And since your vehicle hasn’t moved an inch in the last few days, in this video, Pradeep Shah brings you five really simple tips to keep it in top condition. These require very little time and effort and you don’t need to go out as well.