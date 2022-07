Here is our review of the more powerful 1.5-litre variant of the Skoda Slavia. The bigger engine helps develop higher power and torque figures of 147.5bhp and 250Nm, respectively. It also comes with cylinder deactivation technology to help conserve fuel. We take a closer look at all the clever features this sedan offers and how potent the petrol engine is. More importantly, does the Slavia have what it takes to be a leader in this segment?