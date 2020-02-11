Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite car, likes and dislikes! Talking cars with SRK

Our Editor, Arpit Mahendra recently got a chance to speak to King Khan on the sidelines of the Hyundai Creta unveil at the Auto Expo 2020. Shah Rukh Khan talked to us about his favourite car apart from a Hyundai, of course. He also spoke about his likes and dislikes in modern cars and what he would want to see in future cars. being a father he also spoke on whether he does backseat driving or not when his kids are driving. All this and much more in this interview where Arpit Mahendra spoke to Shah Rukh Khan about cars.