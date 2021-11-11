Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMA) Review | Fully-Loaded 2021 Classic 350

Royal Enfield offers official accessories for its motorcycles under GMA or Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, and we recently got over Rs 40,000 worth of these installed on the new 2021 Classic 350. After riding the fully-loaded model extensively for a few thousand kilometres, Pradeep Shah answers questions like what difference do these make and more importantly, should you put your money on these, in this review.