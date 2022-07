Okinawa has launched the Okhi-90 electric scooter in the Indian market. It offers a claimed range of 160 kms and is powered by a 3.8 kW motor. The battery on the Okhi-90 is a 3.6 kWh unit. Okinawa has ensured that it gets the largest wheels in segment, measuring 16-inch in diameter. Also, the scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both ends, along with a Bluetooth- and IoT-enabled instrument cluster.