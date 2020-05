New Hyundai Creta, Verna to drive sales in 2020: Online sales next big thing – Puneet Anand

Puneet Anand, Sr. General Manager & Group Head (Corporate Affairs), takes us through how Hyundai plans to tackle the changing dynamics of the market as the lockdown norms begin to relax. He also sheds light on how the all-new 2020 Creta was able to be a success during this difficult time and the soon to be launched i20 hatchback in India.