Meet the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Inspired by the S-Class, the new sedan takes the luxury quotient a couple of notches up in its segment. The feature-laden C200 is all about comfort and fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre engine has an output of 201bhp and 300Nm of torque and gets a 48-volt electrical system to give the sedan an additional boost in power of around 20bhp to till 200Nm.