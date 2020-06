Maruti Suzuki S Cross petrol launch soon and Covid 19 impact explained

A work from home chat with Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki who takes us through how the automaker was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed. He also mentions how Maruti Suzuki intends to bounce back in the Post-Covid-19 era and its launch plans with the arrival of their final BS6 product, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol.