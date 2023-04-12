Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: A Baleno Clone or SUV Coupe?

Maruti Suzuki has kick-started the new financial year in style. India’s number one car manufacturer will launch a new urban SUV, the Fronx, soon and it will be sold under the company’s premium brand Nexa. Ever since the Fronx was unveiled at the Auto Expo many valid questions were asked, is it a mere raised Baleno, is it an SUV or a crossover and is there more to it than what meets the eye? We got behind the wheel of the Fronx 1-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol version to answer all these questions and highlight some other important points.