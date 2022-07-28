Mahindra Bolero Neo: Who Should Consider Buying One?

Mahindra Bolero Neo is designed to carry forward the legacy of the original Bolero that has been on sale for more than two decades. The Bolero Neo is underpinned by a body-on-frame architecture, making it the only sub-4m compact SUV to use this construction design. Another aspect that helps the Bolero Neo with true-blue SUV brownie points is the RWD layout with a solid axle that is equipped with a mechanically-locking rear differential. The high-riding Mahindra SUV can also seat seven occupants, and it comes with a rather long list of features. In the video above, we tell you about the 10 interesting aspects of the Mahindra Bolero Neo.