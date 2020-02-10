Kia Carnival First Drive Review: Why it’s not an Innova Crysta rival

  1. Auto
Kia Motors’ second model for India is the premium MPV called the Carnival. It comes in many forms of seating capacity, lots of features, and an upmarket feel. But we explain why its not an Innova Crysta rival in this video.
